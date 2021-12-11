Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Venezia vs. Juventus: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Juventus is stringing together wins after a slump in results and will face Venezia for the first time in almost two decades on Saturday.
    Venezia will face Juventus for the first time in almost 20 years and hope to secure their maiden win over the Serie A superpower on Saturday.

    The Lagunari drew the first time these teams met, but have since lost five in a row to the Bianconeri, who travel to Venice on the back of a three-win streak.

    How to Watch Venezia vs. Juventus Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)

    Live Stream Venezia vs. Juventus on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Massimiliano Allegri takes Juventus to the Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo hoping to close the distance on Italy’s elite, with seven points currently separating his side from Atalanta in fourth.

    The visitors will have a special spring in their step, too, after Moise Kean’s header saw them to a 1-0 mid-week win over Malmö and past Chelsea as winners of their Champions League group.

    Juventus hasn’t won four games in a row since October, but a Week 17 visit to opposition sat just five points off the relegation places is the perfect ammo to break their duck.

    Kean will be hopeful of taking Alvaro Morata’s spot up front after proving the difference mid-week, though there are certain to be changes to the side that bested Malmö.

    Goalkeeper Mattia Perin will be between the posts, while Daniele Rugani, Koni de Winter and Arthur look most likely to give. That should allow the likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Juan Cuadrado and Manuel Locatelli to come back into the XI, with Federico Chiesa, Aaron Ramsey and Dejan Kulusevski still on the treatment table.

    Central defender Pietro Ceccaroni is unavailable for the host after he was sent off in Sunday’s 4-3 defeat against Hellas Verona, Venezia’s third successive loss and a second straight at home.

    Paolo Zanetti’s side won’t find many more opportune moments to potentially score their first-ever win against such esteemed opposition desperate to end their recent poor form in surprise circumstances.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

