Lazio, currently in eighth place in Serie A with 28 points and eight wins, will play Venezia on Wednesday. Venezia is 16th in the league table with 17 points and four victories.

How to Watch Venezia vs Lazio Today

Game Date: Dec. 21, 2021

Game Time: 10:20 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

Lazio has won two of its last three matches, with the most recent victory coming 3-1 over Genoa. Pedro scored in the first half to put his side up 1-0, while Francesco Acerbi and Mattia Zacagni added late goals to extend the lead to 3-0 before an 86th minute goal from Genoa closed the gap a little.

On the season, Lazio has a plus-three goal differential. The team has the second-leading goal scorer in Serie A this season, Ciro Immobile.

Venezia hasn't won in Serie A action since Nov. 21, when it beat Bologna 1-0. Its most recent match was against Sampdoria, drawing the the team 1-1. Venezia fell behind instantly as Sampdoria scored in the first minute, but the team was able to equalize things in the 87th minute off the foot of Thomas Henry.

Venezia had just one shot on target in the match.

This is the first meeting of these sides since a 4-2 Lazio victory in 2002.

