Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Venezia vs Lazio in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Lazio takes on Venezia on Wednesday in a Serie A contest.
    Author:

    Lazio, currently in eighth place in Serie A with 28 points and eight wins, will play Venezia on Wednesday. Venezia is 16th in the league table with 17 points and four victories.

    How to Watch Venezia vs Lazio Today

    Game Date: Dec. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 10:20 a.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

    Live Stream: You can stream the Venezia vs Lazio match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Lazio has won two of its last three matches, with the most recent victory coming 3-1 over Genoa. Pedro scored in the first half to put his side up 1-0, while Francesco Acerbi and Mattia Zacagni added late goals to extend the lead to 3-0 before an 86th minute goal from Genoa closed the gap a little.

    On the season, Lazio has a plus-three goal differential. The team has the second-leading goal scorer in Serie A this season, Ciro Immobile.

    Venezia hasn't won in Serie A action since Nov. 21, when it beat Bologna 1-0. Its most recent match was against Sampdoria, drawing the the team 1-1. Venezia fell behind instantly as Sampdoria scored in the first minute, but the team was able to equalize things in the 87th minute off the foot of Thomas Henry.

    Venezia had just one shot on target in the match.

    This is the first meeting of these sides since a 4-2 Lazio victory in 2002.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Venezia vs Lazio

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)
    Time
    10:20
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Fiorentina Sassuolo
    Serie A

    How to Watch Sassuolo vs Bologna

    21 seconds ago
    lazio
    Serie A

    How to Watch Venezia vs Lazio

    21 seconds ago
    Cricket
    Cricket

    How to Watch Oman D20 League: Amerat vs. Khuwair

    3 hours ago
    Mar 27, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon State Beavers forward Warith Alatishe (10) drives against Loyola-Chicago Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson (1) in the second half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Nicholls at Oregon State

    11 hours ago
    Nov 15, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Adam Flagler (10) drives to the basket against Nicholls State Colonels guard Devante Carter (14) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Nicholls State vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

    11 hours ago
    Nov 15, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Adam Flagler (10) drives to the basket against Nicholls State Colonels guard Devante Carter (14) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oregon State vs. Nicholls State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

    11 hours ago
    Dec 16, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; Vancouver Canucks center J.T. Miller (9), defenseman Quinn Hughes (43), defenseman Tyler Myers (57) and left wing Tanner Pearson (70) celebrate after a goal during the third period against the San Jose Sharksat SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Vancouver Canucks vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

    11 hours ago
    Dec 3, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers right wing Kaapo Kakko (24) and San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) skate for the puck during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    San Jose Sharks vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

    11 hours ago
    Dec 16, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Ottawa Senators at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Vegas Golden Knights vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

    12 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy