The No. 17 team in Serie A travels to the No. 2 ranked team in hopes of pulling a massive upset and staying out of the relegation zone when Venezia takes on Napoli.

Napoli is the No. 2 team in Serie A right now. It is 15-4-4 through 23 games with 49 points and a goal differential of plus-27. It is tied with A.C. Milan and four points behind Internazionale Milan for the No. 1 seed.

It brings a three-game Serie A winning streak into this match after beating Sampdoria, Bologna and Salernitana. Napoli ranks No. 5 in goals scored with 43 on the season, No. 5 in assist with 29, and No. 2 in shots with 271.

How to Watch Venezia vs. Napoli in Canada Today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

Live stream the Venezia at Napoli game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Venezia is ranked No. 17 in Serie A. It sits just one spot out of relegation territory over Cagliari by one point. Venezia can not keep losing if it hopes to stay out of relegation. It is 4-12-6 through 22 games with 18 points and a negative goal differential of negative-20.

Venezia is led in scoring by Mattia Aramu and David Okereke. The two forwards combine for 10 goals with five apiece, and three assists with 25 shots on goal. They are going to have to find the stat sheet if they want to get their team an upset win.

Napoli is projected to win this game by a favored spread of -2 and a money line of -200. Venezia's money line is +550. The projected Over/Under goals scored is 2.5 total goals.

Regional restrictions may apply.