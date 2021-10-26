    • October 26, 2021
    How to Watch Venezia vs. Salernitana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    This Serie A matchup features Venezia and Salernitana, two of the leagues worst clubs going head-to-head.
    Venezia FC is 2-2-5 on the year. They are 1-2-2 in their last five. They lost to Sassuolo 3-1 and A.C. Milan 2-0. They drew with Torino and Cagliari 1-1 and their only win came against Fiorentina 1-0 on a 36th-minute goal from Mattia Aramu.

    How to Watch Venezia vs Salernitana Online:

    Game Date: Oct. 26th, 2021

    Game Time: 12:20 p.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network 4

    You can live stream Venezia vs Salernitana on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    U.S. Salernitana 1919 is 1-1-7 this season. They are currently ranked No. 20, dead last, in Serie A. They are, however, 1-1-3 in their last five contests. They drew with Verona 2-2 before losing to Sassuolo 1-0. They won their only game this year against Genoa 1-0 before losing two straight to Spezia 2-1 and Empoli 4-2.

    Venezia's forwards Mattia Aramu and David Okereke lead the team in goals with two each. Aramu did it in three shots on goal and also adds one assist while Okereke did it in five shots on goals.

    Midfielder Mamadou Coulibaly leads Salernitana in goals scored with two on four shots on goal. Simy, Bonazzoli, Gondo, Djuric and Ranieri all have one goal a piece for the team.

    Venezia is projected to win this game as their money line is +105. Selernitana's money line is at +270 which is worse than the draw at +240. The Over/Under for this matchup is set at 2.5 goals.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

