How to Watch Venezia vs. Sampdoria in Canada

How to Watch Venezia vs Sampdoria: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Venezia tries to make a push out of relegation as it takes on No. 16 Sampdoria.

Venezia is the No. 18 team in Serie A. It is also the first team that is set to be relegated based on league position. Venezia is 5-7-15 this season with a total of 22 points. That is three ahead of Genoa and three behind Cagliari to get out of relegation territory.

The team is led by a trio of forwards including Mattia Aramu, David Okereke and Thomas Henry. Between the three of them, they have combined for 17 goals this season with Okereke and Henry both scoring six apiece and Aramu scoring five.

How to Watch Venezia vs Sampdoria Today:

Game Date: Mar. 20, 2022

Game Time: 7:20 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Live stream the Venezia vs Sampdoria game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Sampdoria isn't much better. It is the No. 16 ranked team in the league and just four points ahead of Venezia to be in relegation territory. Sampdoria is 7-5-17 on the season with 26 points and a goal differential of minus-25.

The team is led is scoring by Francesco Caputo and Manolo Gabbiadini. Caputo has seven goals and three assists on 35 shots and Gabbiadini has six goals and two assists on 32 shots this season.

Venezia is projected to win this game but not by a lot. Its spread is -1 and the money line is +150. Sampdoria's money line is +170 and the draw is +240. The projected total goals scored is Over/Under 2.5 goals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

