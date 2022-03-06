Currently in the relegation zone in 18th place, Venezia is desperate for points as the team hosts an in-form Sassuolo that has won its last two matches in a row and, thanks to that, has moved into the top half of the Serie A standings.

How to Watch Venezia vs. Sassuolo on Sunday:

Match Date: March 6, 2022

Match Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 5 (Canada)

Venezia is coming off of a 3-1 derby loss to local rivals Hellas Verona off of a Giovanni Simeone hat-trick. The team is on 22 points after 26 matches and is three points behind Cagliari, who is currently in the first spot outside of the relegation zone.

Paolo Zanneti's men have only won once in their last 13 Serie A matches and are also without a win in their last eight home matches at Pier Luigi Penzo Stadium.

Sassuolo most recently beat Fiorentina in a dramatic 2-1 home victory thanks to goals from Hamed Traoré and Grégoire Defrel who scored a 94th-minute diving header to take all three points.

Venezia and Sassuolo have only met once before across Serie A, Serie B and Coppa Italia which was in the reverse fixture of this same season: a 3-1 victory at home for Sassuolo. Domenico Berardi, Thomas Henry (OG) and Davide Frattesi scored for the home team, while David Okereke scored Venezia's only goal on the night.

