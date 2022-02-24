Skip to main content

How to Watch She Believes Cup: United States vs. Iceland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The United States will attempt to knock off Iceland to win this year's She Believes Cup on Wednesday night.

After a 5-0 win over New Zealand on Sunday, the United States women's national team hopes to take down Iceland today to win the tournament. 

Iceland currently sits in first place in the standings with six points while the USWNT sits in second place with four points. 

Tying against the Czech Republic hurt Team USA's position in the standings, so the Americans will need a win to bring home the trophy.  

How to Watch She Believes Cup: United States vs. Iceland Today:

Match Date: Feb. 23, 2022

Match Time:  9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Unfortunately for the U.S., the team's 5-0 win over New Zealand really did not give much information on how well-equipped the Americans will be to handle Iceland. Three of their five goals were own-goals knocked in by New Zealand defender, Meikayla Moore, in the first half of play. The U.S. really seemed to struggle to create opportunities in the attacking third of the field.  

Iceland played to a win against the Czech Republic on Saturday. Its scoring began in just the 11th minute of play. Just minutes later, Iceland put in another goal to extend their lead.  

The Czech Republic was finally able to put one in the back of the net in the 86th minute of play. Just three minutes later, the team almost tied it up, but some scrappy defending allowed Iceland to walk away with three points. 

