The United States Women's National Team needs a victory against New Zealand for a chance to win in the She Believes Cup.

The United States Women's National Team will look to pick up a win against New Zealand in the She Believes Cup Sunday afternoon. Their last match, a 0-0 draw against Czech Republic, was played on Thursday. It may have come as a surprise to some of the USWNT fans to not see their team rise to the occasion and pull off the win, but they were without many of their most talented players like Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Christen Press and Tobin Heath.

How to Watch She Believes Cup: United States vs. New Zealand Today:

Match Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WMDTDT - Salisbury)

Head coach Vlatko Andonovski shared that he is trying to give the younger players a chance to prove themselves during this tournament since World Cup Qualifying begins this summer. One of those young players to be given her first chance was Trinity Rodman. The NWSL Rookie of the Year will hopefully get some more minutes Sunday to prove herself.

New Zealand also played their first game of the tournament on Thursday. They fell to Iceland 1-0 after the Scandinavians scored in the first minute of play. It was an unfortunate goal caused by New Zealand's goalie, Erin Nayler, who missed clearing the ball. While Nayler may have made a mistake, the Kiwis' offense did not do much to even the score. Their first shot didn't come until the 48' mark and they could only muster two shots on goal the entire game.

The United States will need to win this game if they want a chance to win the tournament.

