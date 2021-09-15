1986 Mets Documentary Showcases Historic, Entertaining World Series Champs

Somehow, we’re already at the halfway point of September. That means MLB and WNBA playoffs are coming, football season is in full swing and the Champions League is heating up. So while it may be getting darker a bit earlier every night, there’s plenty of sports content to sink your teeth into every evening. Today’s slate includes the second day of the group stage in the Champions League and the wild-card chase in MLB continues.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

MUST WATCH

30 for 30: “Once Upon a Time in Queens”

John Iacono/Sports Illustrated

No, it’s not The Last Dance. But I had a lot of fun watching the first two parts of ESPN’s newest documentary on the 1986 Mets. The players interviewed are equal parts compelling and entertaining, and the exploration of a team with a swagger rarely seen in baseball (especially in that era) is well worth watching. The third and fourth parts of the four-part series air tonight, while the first two parts are already available on ESPN+ after their premiere last night.

8 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

Boston Red Sox at Seattle Mariners | These two teams are fighting for their playoff lives and have split the first two games of this important series in Seattle. A series win would be huge for either club. 4:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, watch on fuboTV

| These two teams are fighting for their playoff lives and have split the first two games of this important series in Seattle. A series win would be huge for either club. New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun | The Liberty have everything to play for in this one, as they sit a game out of eighth place with two games to play. Will the Sun take their foot off the gas after clinching the No. 1 seed in the playoffs? 7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

| The Liberty have everything to play for in this one, as they sit a game out of eighth place with two games to play. Will the Sun take their foot off the gas after clinching the No. 1 seed in the playoffs? San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants | Five straight losses for the Padres have been the latest hurdle in a second half that has seen the team hit roadblock after roadblock. Now a game behind St. Louis for the second wild-card spot, San Diego simply has to find a way to turn things around. 9:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports San Diego, watch on fuboTV

| Five straight losses for the Padres have been the latest hurdle in a second half that has seen the team hit roadblock after roadblock. Now a game behind St. Louis for the second wild-card spot, San Diego simply has to find a way to turn things around. PSG at Club Brugge | Lionel Messi looks to make his PSG Champions League debut in Belgium against Club Brugge to begin a campaign that feels like championship or bust for Paris. 3 p.m. ET, Paramount+/Univision, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

AC Milan at Liverpool

This match kicks off what should be an incredibly entertaining Group B in the Champions League, with Atlético Madrid and Porto rounding out perhaps the deepest group in the field. AC Milan will be without Zlatan Ibrahimović in this one, delaying his return to the Champions League. Still, Milan is off to a strong start in its Serie A campaign with three wins in three matches and should provide a stiff test to Liverpool at Anfield, which is coming off a 3–0 win over Leeds on Sunday.

3 p.m. ET, Paramount+

