Scorching Hot Red Sox Take on Blue Jays

The best trophy in sports was handed out (and dented) last night as the Avalanche celebrated a well-earned championship, holding on to beat the Lightning 2–1 and bring the Stanley Cup back to Denver.

With the NBA and NHL playoffs now over, we hit a slightly slower part of the sports calendar. But with Wimbledon getting underway today and a great slate of MLB action, there’s still plenty to tune in for.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays

Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports

Baseball’s hottest team might just be the Red Sox, who have surged into second place in the AL East by rattling off seven straight wins. More impressively, the Sox are now 32–12 since starting a miserable 10–19, and all of a sudden look like a team that could factor into the AL pennant race. For the rest of the season, they’ll be battling with the Blue Jays and Rays for an AL wild-card spot, so games like tonight’s mean a little extra even if it’s still late June. While Boston is scorching hot, Toronto has won just three of its last 10 games to drop back in the standings and needs to turn things around.

7:07 p.m. ET, MLB Network, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• Wimbledon | Bad weather has impacted Day 1 of singles play at Wimbledon, though play has since resumed. Jon Wertheim broke down the favorites on both the men’s and women’s side ahead of the tournament. All day, ESPN/ESPN+, watch on fuboTV

• Oakland Athletics at New York Yankees | The Yankees went from being no-hit through six innings to winning in the 10th yesterday against the Astros, adding yet another thrilling victory in a season full of them. The Bronx Bombers have now won 10 games via walk-off in just 73 total games, the latest a three-run shot by Aaron Judge to send the fans home happy. They’ll take on the lowly A’s tonight. 7:05 p.m. ET, NBC Sports California/YES/MLB Network, watch on fuboTV

• Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians | These two teams are each gunning for the AL Central title, and the Twins got a little breathing room over the weekend when the Guardians got swept by the Red Sox. Winning this series on the road in Cleveland would do wonders for Minnesota’s confidence as we get closer to the All-Star break. 7:10 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Great Lakes/North, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Las Vegas Aces at Los Angeles Sparks

One illustration of the Aces’ dominance so far this season: Three players (A’ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young) from Las Vegas will start in the All-Star Game on July 10 in Chicago. That nucleus of Wilson, Plum and Young has provided quite the lift in Becky Hammon’s first year as head coach, a huge reason why the Aces are a league-best 13–4 as we approach the halfway point in the WNBA season. We’ll see if they can stay hot tonight against Nneka Ogwumike and the Sparks.

10:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.