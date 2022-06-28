Dream, Mystics Face Off in Midseason WNBA Showdown

Well, the Kyrie Irving saga created a fun 24 hours or so. Irving “dares to be different” by *checks notes* taking his $37 million paycheck in Brooklyn, ending (for now) speculation about a move to the Lakers to reunite with LeBron James. It was a good reminder of the reality show that is the NBA offseason, which is just getting started.

Today, we get the chance to watch Serena Williams play tennis for the first time in nearly a year. Plus, a high-profile clash in the WNBA featuring a dark horse championship contender.

MUST WATCH:

Atlanta Dream at Washington Mystics

Brad Mills/USA Today Sports

The Mystics looked the part of a true contender last time out, when they knocked off the Aces in overtime behind a balanced scoring attack. Washington doesn’t have an overly deep bench, but its starting unit of Natasha Cloud, Ariel Atkins, Alysha Clark, Elena Delle Donne and Shakira Austin is one of the WNBA’s best. All but Austin from that group scored 15 or more points in that win over the Aces, the type of balance that’s very hard to counteract. Meanwhile, the Dream have hit a wall lately after a great start, but still have one of the best young players in the league in Rhyne Howard.

7 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• Wimbledon | Serena Williams opens her tournament today, making her return to tennis against Harmony Tan. At 40 years old, Jon Wertheim notes that this may be one of the last times we see Serena play tennis. Does she have a remarkable run to the title in her? First round play also continues throughout the day, which has featured Coco Gauff surviving in three sets to advance to the second round. All day, ESPN/ESPN+, watch on fuboTV

• 37 Words: Parts 3 and 4 | The final two parts of this documentary look at the next generation of female athletes, who’ve been able to compete at the highest level and set the bar higher and higher for women’s sports in the future. 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• International friendly: Colombia at USWNT | Budding San Diego Wave star Taylor Kornieck made her USWNT debut over the weekend and scored in the 90th minute, a terrific start for one of the players who could become a new face of the team as it begins World Cup qualifying in July. We’ll see if Kornieck can match that performance in tonight’s match, the team’s last before the Concacaf W Championship begins. 10 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Houston Astros at New York Mets

The Mets got swept in last week’s two-game set with the Astros. Can they bounce back this week, when the teams face off for two at Citi Field? The division-leading Mets are sending Carlos Carrasco to the mound, who has struggled lately after a strong start to the season. With Jacob DeGrom and Max Scherzer still sidelined, Buck Showalter’s club has needed Carrasco to step up, and for the most part he’s delivered. And with Scherzer in the midst of a rehab assignment to rejoin the club soon, anything the Mets can do to hold off the resurgent Braves at the top of the NL East is a big deal.

7:10 p.m. ET, TBS/SNY/AT&T Sportsnet Houston, watch on fuboTV

