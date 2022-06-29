Aces Look to Keep Rolling vs. Stewart, Storm

Last night was the type of night fans needed an NFL RedZone version of MLB coverage as 11 of 15 games were decided by two runs or fewer (including walk-off wins in Toronto and Arizona). We may be reaching the dog days of summer in the world of professional baseball, but the games are tight, and the pennant races are on.

Tonight, we’ve got a high-profile clash between two of the best teams in the WNBA to look forward to. Plus, more action throughout the day from Wimbledon, which is on to second-round play in the singles draw.

MUST WATCH:

Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm

The star power is on full display in this one, as three of the four All-Star Game co-captains will be suiting up in this one. A’ja Wilson represents the Aces and has had a remarkable season for Las Vegas, which still owns the league’s best record. Meanwhile, Sue Bird continues her final season and joins Breanna Stewart as a captain in the All-Star Game, which is next weekend in Chicago. Until then, enjoy this nighttime showdown between two legitimate contenders to win it all.

10 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• Wimbledon | Serena Williams lost in the first round of Wimbledon yesterday, but showed plenty of fight in the process in her return to the game. Today, more high-profile players are in action today on the women’s side, while Novak Djokovic already advanced on the men’s side and young star Carlos Alcaraz also takes the court today. All day, ESPN/ESPN+, watch on fuboTV

• Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky | It’s an afternoon matinee in the WNBA in this lunchtime showdown between the Sun and Sky, two of the best teams in the East. This game could go a long way in determining playoff seeding or even the regular-season crown. Plus, Candace Parker vs. Jonquel Jones? Sign me up. 12 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

• Houston Astros at New York Mets | The Mets’ lead atop the NL East has been trimmed to just four games after last night’s loss, and the road doesn’t get any easier when they take on Justin Verlander tonight. The good news for the Mets: Taijuan Walker has been a model of consistency of late, going six or more innings in his last four starts. 7:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network/SNY/AT&T Sportsnet Houston, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels

It’s time again for the Shohei show. Last we saw Ohtani on the mound, he allowed just two hits and struck out 13 in an eight-inning masterpiece against the Royals. It’s always worth tuning in when he takes the mound, even as the Angels toil away below .500 yet again. Tonight, they take on a similarly disappointing White Sox team, though the Sox are sending electrifying righthander Michael Kopech to the mound. Opposing hitters are batting just .157 against Kopech this season.

9:38 p.m. ET, Bally Sports West/NBC Sports Chicago, watch on fuboTV

