League-Leading Aces Take on the Lynx

Kevin Durant requests a trade and USC and UCLA leave for the Big Ten? Now that’s an all-time sports news day. Our writers have you covered on where Durant could be headed next and what’s next for college sports after this seismic shift.

Tonight, we kick off a holiday weekend with two fun showdowns in the WNBA, including the league-leading Aces in action. Plus, a pair of divisional MLB matchups and more from Wimbledon.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

Las Vegas Aces at Minnesota Lynx

The Lynx have had a disappointing season so far, but a triple double from Moriah Jefferson lifted Minnesota to a rout of Dallas last time that could provide some momentum for the second half of the season. Getting Sylvia Fowles back healthy after she missed more than two weeks with a knee injury should also help, and the Lynx are 2–1 since her return to the floor. Is that enough for the Lynx to give the league-leading Aces a run for their money tonight in the Twin Cities?

8 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

• Wimbledon | Young star Carlos Alcaraz, fresh off a trip to the quarterfinals at the French Open, plays his third-round match today on Wimbledon’s fifth day. Alcaraz survived a five-set thriller in the first round against Jan-Lennard Struff before cruising past Tallon Griekspoor in Round 2. All day, ESPN/ESPN+, watch on fuboTV

• Los Angeles Sparks at Dallas Wings | The last time these teams met, Arike Ogunbowale poured in 27 points and drilled five threes in a 92–82 victory. Does she have another performance like that lined up for tonight? Both teams are right on the fringes of the playoffs with six weeks to go in the regular season. 8 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

• San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers | Justin Turner took Joe Musgrove deep twice last night to propel the Dodgers past the Padres in the first game of this four-game set. Now, San Diego turns to struggling Blake Snell, who is winless on the season, against 9–0 Tony Gonsolin for the Dodgers. 10:10 p.m. ET, Sportsnet LA/Bally Sports San Diego, watch on fuboTV

Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays

It’s Canada Day, which brings us daytime baseball in Toronto between the Jays and Rays. This divisional clash has real implications as we reach the halfway point in the season, as both teams jockey for wild-card spots with the Yankees well ahead of the field in the AL East. It presents an interesting question for the Rays in this newly-expanded playoff era: What value do you put on a wild card berth? For an organization always on the cutting edge and always looking to extract value from its roster, how Tampa Bay answers that question could have ripple effects around the league.

3:07 p.m. ET, MLB Network/Bally Sports Sun/Sportsnet, watch on fuboTV

