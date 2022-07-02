Skip to main content

Nick Kyrgios vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Highlights Wimbledon Third Round Singles Play

Plus, streaming information for a WNBA Finals rematch.

The Wimbledon men’s and women’s singles draws shook out in such a way that we have an awesome third-round slate today, highlighted by matchups between two of the men’s game’s most exciting players and one between two young U.S. stars on the women’s side. Along with that, we have a WNBA Finals rematch, an important MLB matchup and some NBA Summer League.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon

Barring delays due to weather or darkness, the men’s and women’s singles draws will complete the third round today. In the men’s draw, Nick Kyrgios will take on fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in a matchup of two of the ATP Tour’s most entertaining players. The women’s schedule is full of impressive head-to-heads. Talented Spaniard Paula Badosa will try to hold off two-time Wimbledon champ Petra Kvitová. There’s also a battle between two young Americans as 18-year-old Coco Gauff goes up against 20-year-old Amanda Anisimova. Who is poised for a deep run?

8 a.m. ET, ESPN, 1 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

 Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays | With the Yankees out to a big lead in the AL East, these two clubs will be battling all season long for an AL wild-card spot. 12 p.m. ET, MLB Network, watch on fuboTV

• Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky | This game is a rematch of the 2021 WNBA Finals, which Chicago won. The Sky also beat Phoenix in their first matchup of this season, back in May. 1 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

2022 Tour de France | It’s still early in this year’s race, with today’s section being the second stage. 1 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

NBA Summer League: Sacramento Kings at Golden State Warriors

You’ll likely be able to get a look at the King’s No. 4 pick, Keegan Murray, in this matchup in San Francisco. The Warriors, meanwhile, have a loaded roster featuring James Wiseman, Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga.

7:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

