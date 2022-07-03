Cardinals visit Phillies in Battle of Playoff Contenders

Even though it’s Independence Day weekend, a lot of the next couple of days’ sports action is occurring in Great Britain, with both Wimbledon and Formula One taking place in England. But with MLB, WNBA and the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating contest taking place in the U.S., you can still watch your fair share of domestic “sports” on television.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies might have turned around their season in June, finishing the month with a 19–8 record to push the club back above .500. They’ll look to continue that momentum against the Cardinals, who are battling with the Brewers for the top spot in the NL Central.

July 3: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, ESPN 2, NBC Sports Philadelphia, watch on fuboTV

LINEUP:

• Wimbledon | There’s no scheduled break this year on “middle Sunday” meaning that round of 16 action singles action will take place today and tomorrow. July 3: 8 a.m. ET, ESPN, 1 p.m. ET, ABC, July 4: 6 a.m. ET, ESPN2, 8 a.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Formula One British Grand Prix | Formula One heads northwest of London to start a run of seven straight grand prix in Europe. July 3: 9:55 a.m. ET, ESPN 2, watch on fuboTV

• Seattle Storm at Atlanta Dream | Seattle is hoping to continue to keep pace with Las Vegas while Atlanta has fallen back to Earth a bit after a strong start to the season. July 3: 3 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

The annual tradition will be taking place yet again in Coney Island. There is both a men’s and women’s hot dog eating contest, each consisting of a 10-minute race to consume the most hot dogs. Joey Chestnut is going for his seventh men’s title in a row. And the women’s division features all-time great Miki Sudo, who sat out last year’s contest while she was pregnant.

July 4: 12 p.m. ET, ESPN News, watch on fuboTV

