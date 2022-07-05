AL Wild-Card Race Heating Up

Michael Jordan had his "flu game." Joey Chestnut had his crutches game. The hot-dog eating champion won again despite being on crutches and having to tackle a protester midway through the event.

I promise the sporting action gets back to things that don’t involve eating 63 hot dogs today. We’ve got a pair of intriguing MLB games I’ve got my eye on, plus play from Wimbledon continues and NBA Summer League games from Salt Lake City worth tuning in for.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox

Mary Schwalm/AP

It’s a race for second place in the American League East with the Yankees running away with the top spot, but the Red Sox, Rays and Blue Jays are in position to sweep the AL wild-card spots if the season were to end today. The Sox took the first game of this series yesterday afternoon behind a bullpen masterpiece that limited the Rays to two hits and no runs. The road doesn’t get any easier for Tampa Bay’s bats today when they take on Nick Pivetta, who has pitched to a sparkling 2.15 ERA in his last seven starts. And with gifted lefthander Jeffrey Springs on the bump for the Rays, this one should be quite the pitcher’s duel.

7:10 p.m. ET, TBS/NESN/Bally Sports Sun, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

Wimbledon | The second week of Wimbledon is upon us! The headliner of today’s slate is a match between Novak Djokovic and talented youngster Jannik Sinner, which is going on now with a potential upset brewing. Following that match on Centre Court is the women’s singles quarterfinal between Ons Jabeur and Marie Bouzková. All day, ESPN/ESPN+, watch on fuboTV

Connecticut Sun at Dallas Wings | The Sun’s win over the weekend against the Mystics might have been a turning point in the season. Having lost three of four and trailing by as many as 17 in the second half, the Sun rallied for an overtime win to stick around in the race for the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. Will that win turn things around for a team that had struggled lately, or can Arike Ogunbowale deal a blow to Connecticut’s title hopes tonight in Dallas? 8 p.m. ET, Facebook

St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves | The defending World Series champs are a season-high 13 games over .500, an impressive turnaround from an inauspicious start to the season. They’ve done that despite struggles from talented young pitcher Ian Anderson, who takes the ball tonight with a 5.31 ERA so far this season. 7:20 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Midwest/South, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

NBA Summer League: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers

It’s hard not to love NBA Summer League, and while the action in Las Vegas doesn’t get started until later this week, we’ve got games in Salt Lake City and the Bay Area as our summer hoops appetizer of sorts. Tonight kicks off the Salt Lake City action, and this game pits a pair of newly minted first-rounders in Jake LaRavia and David Roddy from the Grizzlies against young Sixers like Paul Reed and Isaiah Joe.

7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

