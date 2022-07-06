The Chet Show is Here

I told myself not to overreact to Summer League games, yet one game in, here we are. It’s hard not to be hyperbolic about Chet Holmgren after his incredible debut performance last night.

We’ll get more chances to see Holmgren and the rest of the top prospects in the class throughout this week and next. Plus, the Women’s European Championship begins and Shohei Ohtani takes the mound looking to extend a long scoreless streak.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

NBA Summer League: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

John Minchillo/AP

Chet Holmgren made quite the first impression in his first action in a Thunder uniform, dazzling fans everywhere with his skill level and shot-blocking ability. It's hard not to be excited about Chet’s future in the NBA. He’ll get tested today against a Memphis team that features a pair of first round picks from this year’s draft as well as Xavier Tillman, a rotation player for the Grizz this past season.

7 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

Wimbledon | Simona Halep already advanced this morning to the semifinals in the women’s singles competition. Rafael Nadal is taking on American Taylor Fritz and Nick Kyrgios is in action against Cristian Garin with spots in the semifinals on the line right now. Nadal’s match airs on ESPN, while Kyrgios can be seen on ESPN2. All day, ESPN/ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

Women’s soccer: England vs. Austria | The Women’s European Championships are the premier soccer event of the summer, and it all gets underway today in Manchester when hosts England take on Austria. Andrew Gastelum previewed the event earlier this week, including a breakdown of why England should be considered one of the favorites. 3 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

Los Angeles Angels at Miami Marlins | Things have gone from bad to worse for the Angels, who struck out 20 times in a nine-inning game over the weekend against the Astros. The good news? L.A. sends Shohei Ohtani to the mound today, who hasn’t allowed an earned run in his last 24.1 innings of work. 6:40 p.m. ET, Bally Sports West/Florida, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

New York Liberty at Las Vegas Aces

In a strange scheduling quirk, three of the Liberty’s next four games come against the Aces, as New York will play host to the best team in the Western Conference for a pair of games after the All-Star break. It’s part of a gauntlet of a schedule the Liberty have in front of them in July, which features seven of their next eight games against teams over. 500 and five of those against the top two teams in the league. Can Sabrina Ionescu lift New York to some upset wins that would go a long way towards the Liberty making a second straight playoff appearance?

10 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.