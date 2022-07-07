Paolo vs. Jabari at Summer League

Who doesn’t love summer basketball? With the WNBA wrapping up the first half of its season and the NBA getting its Summer League in Las Vegas kicked off tonight, it’s a good day to be a hoops lover. And if baseball’s more your speed, we’ve got the best rivalry in the sport on tap tonight and all weekend as the Yankees take on the Red Sox.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

NBA Summer League: Houston Rockets vs. Orlando Magic

John Raoux/AP

On one hand, I’m pretty sure it’s not smart to overreact based on one Summer League game. But also, if Jabari Smith outplays Paolo Banchero tonight then the Magic made the wrong pick at No. 1!

Yes, Summer League is an overreactions-driven event. But in a draft that had drama until the final moments over who would go No. 1 overall, seeing Smith and Banchero face off in their debuts is lots of fun. Smith landed in Houston with one of the youngest teams in the NBA, and he’ll be joined by fellow first rounders Tari Eason and TyTy Washington in Vegas. Meanwhile, Banchero’s pro-ready game means he should put up impressive numbers throughout his time at Summer League as he looks to prove why he was worthy of the top selection in last month’s draft.

10 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

Wimbledon | Early-morning action includes the two women’s singles semifinals, which include some surprising faces like Tatjana Maria after plenty of upsets early in the tournament. Then, the championship in mixed doubles is scheduled to get underway at 1 p.m. ET. All day, ESPN/ESPN+, watch on fuboTV

NBA Summer League: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers | Chet Holmgren lived up to the hype and more in an electrifying Summer League debut in Utah. The Thunder’s summer squad (which also features the likes of Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams) wraps up its time in Utah today against the Sixers. 6 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres | Both these teams have hit choppy waters lately as we approach the All-Star break, as the Giants have fallen out of a wild card spot and the Padres have dug themselves a hole behind the Dodgers in the NL West. This four-game set in San Diego gives both teams a chance to change their fortunes. 9:40 p.m. ET, Bally Sports San Diego/NBC Sports Bay Area, watch on fuboTV

Seattle Storm at Los Angeles Sparks | It’s the last day before the WNBA world descends on Chicago for its All-Star weekend. Sue Bird and the Storm draw a Sparks team that has finally found its stride after a rough start and a coaching change early in the season. Los Angeles has won three straight behind outstanding frontcourt play from Nneka Ogwumike and Liz Cambage. 10:30 p.m. ET, Twitter

HIDDEN GEM:

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

The best rivalry in baseball is renewed for four games this weekend at Fenway Park, starting tonight. It’s the start of a final three months of the season that features these two teams playing a whopping 16 times, which works out to around 20% of each team’s remaining games. That massive quantity of games could help the Sox get back in the mix in the AL East, or it could help the Yankees sink their rival’s hopes of getting back to the postseason.

7:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network/NESN/YES, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.