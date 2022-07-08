Red Sox, Yankees Continue Four-Game Series

Happy Friday! Last night, we got our introductions to Paolo Banchero and Jabari Smith on the NBA stage at Summer League, and we’ll have plenty more action from Las Vegas throughout the next 10 days.

Also on tonight’s docket, a rivalry game in the baseball world, the Group of Death at the women’s European soccer championships and much more. Here’s what I’m watching today.

MUST WATCH:

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

Mary Schwalm/AP

It’s baseball’s best rivalry, back for Game 2 of a four-game set this weekend in Boston. Nestor Cortes, one of baseball’s best stories this season, is taking the ball for the Yankees in this one. Cortes has been slightly less dominant lately, but his emergence into one of the best pitchers in the American League is the type of feel-good story anyone can get behind. While the Yankees’ pitching staff has been among baseball’s best this season, the Red Sox’ staff has had to piece things together with a rotation decimated by injuries. Still, the Sox are in wild-card position after a slow start and could gain ground on the Yanks with a win tonight.

7:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network/Amazon Prime Video/NESN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

Wimbledon | Rafael Nadal’s decision to withdraw sends Nick Kyrgios to the men’s singles final. Will Novak Djokovic join him, or can Cameron Norrie pull the upset? All day, ESPN/ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

Women’s soccer: Germany vs. Denmark | Denmark has punched above its weight in previous iterations of this event, including a run to the finals in 2017 that included a shocking win over Germany in the quarterfinals. Is another upset in store today in what Andrew Gastelum referred to as the tournament’s Group of Death? 3 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals | If the Cardinals make a playoff push in the second half of the season as they did in 2021, Adam Wainwright will be a huge reason why. The 40-year-old propelled St. Louis to the postseason a season ago. Can he do the same this year? It starts tonight when they take on a fellow wild-card contender in the Phillies. 8:15 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Midwest/NBC Sports Philadelphia, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

NBA Summer League: Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers’ Summer League roster is loaded with familiar faces like Scotty Pippen Jr., Shareef O’Neal and former high school mixtape legend Mac McClung. It’s an interesting collection of talent looking to find a way onto the main roster in L.A. next season, which is always looking for young role players to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. They’ll take on the Suns’ summer squad tonight.

10 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

Happy streaming!

