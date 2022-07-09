Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina Go For First Wimbledon Singles Title

A first-time singles major champion will be crowned today on the hallowed grass courts of the All England Club while the women's Euros take place elsewhere in the country. Just a bit north, in Scotland, golfers are prepping for next week's Open Championship. And, stateside, there are MLB matchups galore and an intriguing NBA Summer League contest.

MUST WATCH:

Wimbledon: Women's singles final and men's doubles final

There aren't many more creative players on tour than Ons Jabeur, who has used her potent slice to her advantage. The Tunisian is the first Arab and the first African woman to reach the Wimbledon final in the Open era. Her opponent is Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan. Seeded 17th, she defeated 2019 champ Simona Halep in the semifinals. The men's doubles final will follow, featuring Australians Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell against Croatians Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic.

9 a.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

Scottish Open | Some of the top players in the world are prepping for next week's Open Championship. 10 a.m. ET, Golf Channel, 12 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

Women’s soccer: Netherlands vs. Sweden | Two of the top four teams in FIFA's rankings square off in this Euro 2022 matchup. 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres | Carlos Rodón and Yu Darvish are the scheduled starters in this matchup of two teams who look likely to battle it out for a National League wild-card spot. 7:15 p.m. ET, FOX (Regional)/NBC Sports Bay Area, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

NBA Summer League: Oklahoma City Thunder at Houston Rockets

Sign me up for this matchup of two of the NBA draft's top three picks. Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith have both shown their potential.

8 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

