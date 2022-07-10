Skip to main content

Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios Go For the Wimbledon Men’s Singles Title

Plus, stream the WNBA All-Star game.

It’s a loaded sports slate today with the Wimbledon men’s singles final leading things off. Other events to keep an eye on today include the WNBA All-Star Game and Formula One’s Austrian Grand Prix.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Wimbledon: Men’s singles final and women’s doubles final

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is going for his 21st major title while Nick Kyrgios is going for his first singles major on Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis Club. This year’s men’s singles final features a clash of styles and personalities. Following that match, the top two seeded teams in the women’s doubles draw will go head-to-head for the title.

9 a.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

Formula One Austrian Grand Prix | Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz won his first ever Formula One grand prix last week. How will he follow that up in Austria? 9 a.m. ET, ESPN 2, watch on fuboTV

Scottish Open | Some of the top players in the world are prepping for next week’s Open Championship. Xander Schauffele holds the lead heading into the final round. 10 a.m. ET, Golf Channel, 12 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

WNBA All-Star Game | The WNBA All-Star Game is in Chicago for the first time where Breanna Stewart and A’ja Wilson will captain the two teams. 1 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Women’s soccer: France vs. Italy

The Italian national team has enjoyed a bit of a resurgence. The squad has won seven of its eight matches during World Cup qualifying. But their opening match at the Euros will be a stiff test with France coming in as one of the top teams in the competition.

2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN 2, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Novak Djokovic
SI Guide

Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios Go For the Wimbledon Men’s Singles Title

By Josh Rosenblatjust now
Jun 12, 2022; Etobicoke, Ontario, CAN; Wyndham Clark plays his tee shot at the second hole during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Wyndham Clark at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
May 22, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Ryan Fox plays his shot on the seventh tee during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ryan Fox at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Dylan Frittelli plays a shot from the first tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Dylan Frittelli at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Christiaan Bezuidenhout plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Christiaan Bezuidenhout at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Stewart Cink plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Stewart Cink at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jul 25, 2016; Springfield, NJ, USA; Rikard Karlberg during a practice round for the 2016 PGA Championship golf tournament at Baltusrol GC - Lower Course. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Rikard Karlberg at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Charley Hoffman plays a shot from the fairway of the fourth hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Charley Hoffman at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Sam Burns plays a shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Sam Burns at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy