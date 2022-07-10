Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios Go For the Wimbledon Men’s Singles Title

It’s a loaded sports slate today with the Wimbledon men’s singles final leading things off. Other events to keep an eye on today include the WNBA All-Star Game and Formula One’s Austrian Grand Prix.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Wimbledon: Men’s singles final and women’s doubles final

Novak Djokovic is going for his 21st major title while Nick Kyrgios is going for his first singles major on Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis Club. This year’s men’s singles final features a clash of styles and personalities. Following that match, the top two seeded teams in the women’s doubles draw will go head-to-head for the title.

9 a.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

Formula One Austrian Grand Prix | Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz won his first ever Formula One grand prix last week. How will he follow that up in Austria? 9 a.m. ET, ESPN 2, watch on fuboTV

Scottish Open | Some of the top players in the world are prepping for next week’s Open Championship. Xander Schauffele holds the lead heading into the final round. 10 a.m. ET, Golf Channel, 12 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

WNBA All-Star Game | The WNBA All-Star Game is in Chicago for the first time where Breanna Stewart and A’ja Wilson will captain the two teams. 1 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Women’s soccer: France vs. Italy

The Italian national team has enjoyed a bit of a resurgence. The squad has won seven of its eight matches during World Cup qualifying. But their opening match at the Euros will be a stiff test with France coming in as one of the top teams in the competition.

2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN 2, watch on fuboTV

