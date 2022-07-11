Mets, Braves Continue Race for NL East

Yesterday was a great Sunday in sports, from Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios’s thrilling four-set match at Wimbledon to Sylvia Fowles throwing down a dunk at the WNBA All-Star Game.

Today, we get a chance to watch the top two picks in this year’s NBA draft face off in Las Vegas. But I’m most looking forward to the start of a series between the Braves and Mets with two aces on the mound.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

The NL East has become baseball’s most competitive divisional race, as the Braves are now just 1.5 games out of first place after going 29–8 in their last 37 games. But the Mets, who’ve held the top spot in the division all season, are starting to get some reinforcements. Max Scherzer returned to the mound last week against the Reds and threw six shutout innings while striking out 11, and he’ll take the ball again tonight against Braves ace Max Fried. Jacob deGrom’s return also isn’t too far off, as the ace right-hander works through a minor league rehab assignment. With those two arms back, the Mets will have as good a pitching staff as any. Can the Braves keep up?

7:20 p.m. ET, FS1/SNY/Bally Sports South, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

Women’s soccer: England vs. Norway | England, the hosts and one of the favorites at this year’s women’s Euros, won its first match behind a beautiful chipped goal by Beth Mead. Now, full control of its group is at stake against Norway, which also won its first group stage match and has star forward Ada Hegerberg, who won the Champions League this year with Lyon. 3 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals | The first three games of this four-game series have been incredibly entertaining, as the Phillies shut out the Cardinals in back-to-back games Friday and Saturday before the Cardinals rallied late to win 4–3 yesterday. Just 10 total runs have been scored across the three games, and with Aaron Nola and Miles Mikolas on the mound tonight we could have one more pitcher’s duel. 7:15 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Midwest/NBC Sports Philadelphia, watch on fuboTV

Women’s soccer: U.S. at Mexico | The USWNT officially qualified for the 2023 World Cup with two wins to start the Concacaf W Championship, but the team continues its run in that tournament tonight against Mexico. History is on the USWNT’s side in this one, as it’s won each of the last 15 head-to-head meetings by an overall margin of 64–4. 10 p.m. ET, Paramount+

HIDDEN GEM:

NBA Summer League: Orlando Magic vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren have lived up to the hype so far in Las Vegas, and now the No. 1 and No. 2 picks from this year’s draft will face off for the first time as pros. Holmgren hasn’t shined quite as brightly since his spectacular debut, but has certainly shown enough flashes to prove why he has a chance to be a star and centerpiece for the Thunder’s rebuild. Meanwhile, Jeremy Woo wrote about how comfortable Banchero looked in his debut, when he showed off his extensive shotmaking ability against Jabari Smith and the Rockets.

9 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

