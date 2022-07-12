Skip to main content

Top-10 Picks in Action as Pistons Take On Pacers

Plus, the WNBA returns from All-Star weekend with Aces vs. Liberty.

The Mets with a healthy Max Scherzer are a legitimate World Series contender, and they proved that again last night with a win over the red-hot Braves behind a terrific outing from Scherzer.

Scherzer’s not the only high-profile arm to recently make a return from the IL around baseball. Red Sox lefty Chris Sale takes the mound tonight for the first time this season, and Jacob DeGrom should be back soon to make the Mets even more dangerous. But Sale’s debut isn’t the only thing worth watching tonight: We’ve got Summer League action, more from the women’s European Championships and the return of the WNBA from its All-Star break to look forward to.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

NBA Summer League: Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons

Jaden Ivey

It hasn’t just been the top three picks that have shone brightest so far at NBA Summer League. The Pacers and Pistons have to feel good about how their young talent has looked so far in Las Vegas. The Pistons earned rave reviews for drafting Purdue’s Jaden Ivey and Memphis’s Jalen Duren in the first round and both have looked the part of long-term pieces throughout Summer League. Meanwhile, the Pacers added high-scoring guard Bennedict Mathurin from Arizona. The Canadian is averaging 19 points per game so far in Vegas.

9 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays | Chris Sale makes his season debut tonight for the Red Sox after missing the first three months of the season with a rib injury. Sale’s return could be pivotal in the incredibly tight AL wild-card race, which currently features eight teams within 5.5 games of each other. 7:10 p.m. ET, NESN/Bally Sports Sun, watch on fuboTV

NBA Summer League: Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors | The Warriors aren’t just in win-now mode. An impressive core of young talent acquired through the draft in recent years including the likes of James Wiseman, Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga are the future of the organization, and they’re on display tonight in Summer League action against the franchise the Dubs beat in the Finals this year. Moody had 35 points in his first Summer League game and Wiseman showed flashes in his return to the floor after an injury-riddled first two seasons in the league. 9 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty

The WNBA is back from its All-Star break. With just over a month remaining in the regular season, both these teams have a lot to play for. The Aces are looking to hold off the Storm atop the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Liberty are still scrapping for their playoff lives.

7 p.m. ET, YES app/MyLVTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Jaden Ivey
