Skip to main content

Chet Holmgren, Keegan Murray Face Off at Summer League

Plus, Shohei Ohtani makes his MVP case.

Happy Hump Day! We’ve got plenty of star power to watch in the sports world.

In the NBA Summer League, Chet Holmgren suits up yet again for the Thunder. In the WNBA, defending MVP Jonquel Jones gets her second half of the season started against the Fever. And in MLB, Shohei Ohtani continues his push for MVP honors against the division-leading Astros.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

NBA Summer League: Sacramento Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder

Another day, another battle of top picks at the NBA Summer League. Today’s showdown pits Chet Holmgren against Keegan Murray, who have been two of the most productive players so far this summer. Holmgren continues to flash the upside that made him one of the more intriguing draft prospects in recent memory, while Murray is a proven scorer who exploded onto the scene at Iowa this past season and projects to have a productive career in Sacramento.

8 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever | Daytime basketball? Yep, daytime basketball. The Fever have had a miserable season, falling to 5–19 with six straight losses leading into the All-Star break. But the Sun have also struggled lately and could really use a palate cleanser to start the second half of the season if they hope to make a run at the regular season crown. 12 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

Milwaukee Brewers at Minnesota Twins | A pair of division leaders face off in this one, wrapping up a quick two-game series in the Twin Cities. The Twins have maintained their hold on the AL Central despite both Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa hitting well below .200 in their last 15 games. Part of that can be attributed to strong pitching performances from the likes of Joe Ryan, who takes the ball this afternoon with a 3.09 ERA. 1:10 p.m. ET, YouTube

Philadelphia Phillies at Toronto Blue Jays | The Phillies will be without some key contributors in this one because of vaccination policies, including starting catcher J.T. Realmuto. These are important games against another potential playoff team though the good news for Philadelphia is they have one of the better pitchers in the NL on the bump in Zach Wheeler. 7:07 p.m. ET, MLB Network, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels

Tom Verducci set the stage for what could be a historic AL MVP race between Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani earlier this week, as Judge pushes for 60 homers and Ohtani continues to be both one of the best pitchers and hitters in the sport. Ohtani gets a chance to make his case yet again tonight against a division leader in the Astros, as he tries to stop the bleeding for an Angels team that is now 22 games under .500 since May 25.

9:38 p.m. ET, Bally Sports West/AT&T Sportsnet Houston, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder
SI Guide

Chet Holmgren, Keegan Murray Face Off at Summer League

By Kevin Sweeney16 seconds ago
Jul 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrates with shortstop Dansby Swanson (right) after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Mets in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrates with shortstop Dansby Swanson (right) after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Mets in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 10, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) makes a throw to home after catching a fly ball hit by Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario (8) (not pictured) during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 10, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) makes a throw to home after catching a fly ball hit by Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario (8) (not pictured) during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 7/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrates with shortstop Dansby Swanson (right) after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Mets in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Braves stream: Watch MLB Live, TV channel

By Christine Brown2 hours ago
June 25, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Taylor Trammell (20) and shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Nationals: Stream MLB Online, TV Channel

By Christine Brown2 hours ago
Connecticut Sun Jonquel Jones
WNBA

How to watch Sun at Fever: Stream WNBA Live Online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
college soccer
Soccer

How to Watch, Stream UEFA Women's EURO: Sweden vs. Switzerland

By Christine Brown2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy