Chet Holmgren, Keegan Murray Face Off at Summer League

In the NBA Summer League, Chet Holmgren suits up yet again for the Thunder. In the WNBA, defending MVP Jonquel Jones gets her second half of the season started against the Fever. And in MLB, Shohei Ohtani continues his push for MVP honors against the division-leading Astros.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

NBA Summer League: Sacramento Kings vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports

Another day, another battle of top picks at the NBA Summer League. Today’s showdown pits Chet Holmgren against Keegan Murray, who have been two of the most productive players so far this summer. Holmgren continues to flash the upside that made him one of the more intriguing draft prospects in recent memory, while Murray is a proven scorer who exploded onto the scene at Iowa this past season and projects to have a productive career in Sacramento.

8 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever | Daytime basketball? Yep, daytime basketball. The Fever have had a miserable season, falling to 5–19 with six straight losses leading into the All-Star break. But the Sun have also struggled lately and could really use a palate cleanser to start the second half of the season if they hope to make a run at the regular season crown. 12 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

Milwaukee Brewers at Minnesota Twins | A pair of division leaders face off in this one, wrapping up a quick two-game series in the Twin Cities. The Twins have maintained their hold on the AL Central despite both Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa hitting well below .200 in their last 15 games. Part of that can be attributed to strong pitching performances from the likes of Joe Ryan, who takes the ball this afternoon with a 3.09 ERA. 1:10 p.m. ET, YouTube

Philadelphia Phillies at Toronto Blue Jays | The Phillies will be without some key contributors in this one because of vaccination policies, including starting catcher J.T. Realmuto. These are important games against another potential playoff team though the good news for Philadelphia is they have one of the better pitchers in the NL on the bump in Zach Wheeler. 7:07 p.m. ET, MLB Network, watch on fuboTV

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels

Tom Verducci set the stage for what could be a historic AL MVP race between Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani earlier this week, as Judge pushes for 60 homers and Ohtani continues to be both one of the best pitchers and hitters in the sport. Ohtani gets a chance to make his case yet again tonight against a division leader in the Astros, as he tries to stop the bleeding for an Angels team that is now 22 games under .500 since May 25.

9:38 p.m. ET, Bally Sports West/AT&T Sportsnet Houston, watch on fuboTV

