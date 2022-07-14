League-Leading Sky Look to Stay Hot vs. Sparks

Major championship golf, key WNBA action, Cy Young candidates and a potential young NBA star all in one day? Yep, it’s a busy Thursday with action in pretty much every corner of the sports world. Plus, it goes all day long. Turn on The Open from St. Andrews now and stay tuned in all day until Candace Parker and Nneka Ogwumike face off at night

Here’s what I’m watching today

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Chicago Sky at Los Angeles Sparks

David Banks/USA TODAY Sports

The Sky’s position in first place has been made possible by the team’s balance. The Sky currently have six players averaging at least 10 points per game and none averaging more than 15, which has allowed the defending champions to be the league’s most consistent team in 2022. One of those six, Allie Quigley, won her fourth Three-Point Contest over the weekend.

Can that balance lead the Sky over the Sparks in this road test to keep the push for a second straight title on track?

10:30 p.m. ET, Facebook

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

The Open Championship | Most of the first round is in the books already with plenty of low scores, but high-profile players such Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth still have lots of golf to play today at St. Andrews. All day, USA, watch on fuboTV

NBA Summer League: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets | We won’t see top Blazers draft selection Shaedon Sharpe in this one because of a shoulder injury, but the Rockets have a wealth of young talent on display in Vegas this month. That includes Jabari Smith, who was Jeremy Woo’s top prospect in the class and is coming off his best performance yet at Summer League. 9:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants | This one should be a pitcher’s duel, as both starters come into today with ERA’s well below 3.00. Corbin Burnes continues to make a case for the NL Cy Young Award after a sparkling seven innings of work last time out against the Cubs, while Carlos Rodón has continued his career revival in the Bay Area and went the distance in his last start against the Padres. 9:45 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Wisconsin/NBC Sports Bay Area, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Women’s soccer: U.S. vs. Costa Rica

While they haven’t quite reached their typically high standard of play, the USWNT has clinched its spot in next year’s World Cup and now takes on Costa Rica in the semifinals of the Concacaf W Championship. The U.S. needed an 89th-minute winner from Kristie Mewis against a Mexico side that was down a player due to a red card to close out group play. They will need to be sharper going forward to avoid any upsets. But with a younger group taking center stage, SI’s Avi Creditor believes this group still has another gear to hit.

7 p.m. ET, Paramount+

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.