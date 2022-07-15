Sox, Yanks Face Off in the Bronx

Happy Friday! The AL East is the best division in baseball, with all five teams currently over .500. We’ve got two in-division games to watch today, including the surging Orioles in Tampa Bay and baseball’s top rivalry in the Bronx.

Also on today’s docket: more action from the Open Championship at St. Andrews, the Chet Holmgren show at Summer League and much more.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

MUST WATCH:

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees

Christine Peterson/Telegram & Gazette/USA TODAY NETWORK

For the second straight weekend, these two clubs meet in what will become an all-too-familiar matchup in the second half of the season. The Sox and Yanks split a four-game set last week, as the Red Sox won the final two games of the series after dropping the first two. Boston is finally getting some reinforcements for a starting rotation that has been riddled with injuries, as Nathan Eovaldi makes his first appearance in more than a month tonight after Chris Sale made his season debut earlier this week.

7:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network/Amazon Prime Video/NESN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

The Open Championship | After shooting a six-under 66 Thursday, Rory McIlroy’s second round is just getting started as he looks to post another low number and keep pace with the leaders. You can follow all the action live thanks to the Morning Read team on the ground at St. Andrews. All day, USA, watch on fuboTV

Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays | The Orioles are … over .500? Ten straight wins have pushed Baltimore to 45–44 on the season, a remarkable achievement for a team with a tiny payroll expected by most to stay in rebuilding mode this year. Yet here it is, in the mix for a wild-card spot. Baltimore can inch closer to that with wins this weekend against division rival Tampa Bay. 7:10 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Sun/MASN2, watch on fuboTV

Connecticut Sun at Atlanta Dream | The Dream are right in the thick of the playoff hunt as the WNBA embarks on the final month of its season, a clear step forward from last year’s 11th-place finish. To get over the hump, they’ll need Rhyne Howard to keep scoring at a high level, and that starts in games like tonight’s against a very good Sun team. 7:30 p.m. ET, Bally Sports South/NESN+, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

NBA Summer League: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors

Chet Holmgren and Josh Giddey have shown flashes of being a top NBA duo down the line throughout Summer League. They’ll get another chance to hit the floor tonight when they take on Moses Moody and the young Warriors. Jeremy Woo broke down what he saw from top rookies such as Holmgren in Vegas earlier this week, and while he hasn’t been quite as dominant since his explosive debut, he has still quieted some of the doubters about whether his game would translate to the next level.

7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

