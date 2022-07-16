Skip to main content

Rory McIlroy vs. Viktor Hovland at St. Andrews

Streaming information for Sunday’s sports schedule, including the final round at the Open, the Tour de France and possible debuts for Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini in MLS.

It all comes down to this. Rory McIlroy is looking to win his first major title in eight years. That leads today’s SI Guide. But there’s still plenty else on display, from the the women’s Euros to MLS.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

The Open Championship

Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland

The fourth round has begun at St. Andrews. But all eyes will be on the final tee time, “Game 42.” The pairing of Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland separated themselves from the rest of the field with dueling 66s yesterday. They are tied at the top and began the day leading the field by four shots. They are set to start at 9:50 a.m. ET.

4 a.m. ET, USA; 5 a.m. ET, Peacock; 7 a.m. ET, NBC; watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

Tour de France: Stage 15 | Today’s stage is fairly flat, lasting over 200 km. The cyclists will start in Rodez and head for Carcassonne. 8 a.m. ET, USA, watch on fuboTV

Women’s Euros: Switzerland vs. Netherlands and Sweden vs. Portugal | All four nations are still alive in Group C with the knockout round up next. If both underdogs (Switzerland and Portugal) manage wins, get ready to read up on tiebreaker scenarios. 11:30 a.m. ET, ESPN+ (Sweden vs. Portugal), ESPN (Switzerland vs. Netherlands), watch on fuboTV

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins | The AL Central is still up for grabs, with the White Sox chasing the Twins. Chicago has won seven of starter Dylan Cease’s last nine outings, dating back to late May. 2:20 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports North, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

LAFC at Nashville

Could LAFC’s new superstar additions of Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini feature in this match? I’ll be tuning in to find out.

8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+/MyTV30/KCOP 13

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

