Skip to main content

Cameron Smith and Cameron Young lead the way at St. Andrews with Rory McIlroy Lurking

Plus, how to watch UFC’s afternoon card.

Is there a better way to get a weekend morning started than by taking your coffee with a side of golf? The Old Course at St. Andrews hosts the third round of the Open Championship with many of the world’s top players in the mix. Also, UFC has an afternoon card and the Tour de France

Here’s what I’m watching today.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

The Open Championship

Cameron Smith at St. Andrews

The third round is already underway at the Old Course at St. Andrews. But Cameron Smith and Cameron Young will be the last grouping to tee off today after topping the leaderboard following the second round. Rory McIlroy is right in the mix as well, along with Dustin Johnson, Scottie Scheffler and more.

4 a.m. ET, USA; 5 a.m. ET, Peacock; 7 a.m. ET, NBC; watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

UFC | Today’s afternoon card features a number of bouts, including Michelle Waterson-Gomez taking on Amanda Lemos and Brian Ortega fighting Yair Rodríguez. 1 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+, watch on fuboTV

New York Mets at Chicago Cubs | Rain yesterday has forced a doubleheader today at Wrigley Field. In the first game, former Met Marcus Stroman will take on Taijuan Walker. Max Scherzer will continue his comeback in the nightcap. Game 1: 2:20 p.m. ET, Marquee Sports Network/WPIX; Game 2: 8:05 p.m. ET; MLB Network/Marquee Sports Network/SNY, watch on fuboTV

Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants | After a strong start to the season, the Giants have come back to Earth. Since the calendar turned to May, San Francisco has been under .500. The Brewers have also cooled off in June but still hold the NL Central lead. 7:15 p.m. ET, Fox (regional)/NBC Sports Bay Area, watch on fuboTV

Chicago Sky at Dallas Wings | The Wings have won two of three coming out of the All-Star break. But the Sky pose a different challenge. The defending champs have the best record in the WNBA and are 8–2 in their last 10 games. 8 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network/Bally Sports Southwest Extra/Marquee Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Tour de France: Stage 14

Stage 14 starts in Saint-Étienne and moves southwest, finishing in the town of Mende. It’s a hilly stage lasting more than 192 km.

8 a.m. ET, USA, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Cameron Smith at St. Andrews
SI Guide

Cameron Smith and Cameron Young lead the way at St. Andrews with Rory McIlroy Lurking

By Josh Rosenblatjust now
college soccer
Soccer

How to Watch Birmingham Legion FC at Sacramento Republic FC

By Rafael Urbina3 hours ago
Jul 12, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Austin FC midfielder Felipe Martins (22) and forward Maximiliano Urruti (37) celebrate their win over the Houston Dynamo at Q2 Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

FC Dallas vs. Austin FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 hours ago
NEVADA BASEBALL
Baseball

How to Watch Albuquerque Isotopes at Sacramento River Cats

By Adam Childs4 hours ago
Chelsea
Soccer

How to Watch América vs Chelsea

By Rafael Urbina4 hours ago
Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland
SI Guide

Rory McIlroy vs. Viktor Hovland at St. Andrews

By Josh Rosenblat4 hours ago
Soccer

Club Santos Laguna vs. Guadalajara Chivas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 hours ago
Jul 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Willson Contreras (40) reacts after striking out against the New York Mets during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 hours ago
Jul 13, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota United defender Kemar Lawrence (92) is congratulated on scoring by defender Michael Boxall (15) midfielder Franco Fragapane (7), midfielder Emanuel Reynoso (10), defender D.J. Taylor (27) and forward Luis Amarilla (9) in the first half at Allianz Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Minnesota United FC vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy