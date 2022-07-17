Cameron Smith and Cameron Young lead the way at St. Andrews with Rory McIlroy Lurking

Is there a better way to get a weekend morning started than by taking your coffee with a side of golf? The Old Course at St. Andrews hosts the third round of the Open Championship with many of the world’s top players in the mix. Also, UFC has an afternoon card and the Tour de France

Here’s what I’m watching today.

MUST WATCH:

The Open Championship

Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports

The third round is already underway at the Old Course at St. Andrews. But Cameron Smith and Cameron Young will be the last grouping to tee off today after topping the leaderboard following the second round. Rory McIlroy is right in the mix as well, along with Dustin Johnson, Scottie Scheffler and more.

4 a.m. ET, USA; 5 a.m. ET, Peacock; 7 a.m. ET, NBC; watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

UFC | Today’s afternoon card features a number of bouts, including Michelle Waterson-Gomez taking on Amanda Lemos and Brian Ortega fighting Yair Rodríguez. 1 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+, watch on fuboTV

New York Mets at Chicago Cubs | Rain yesterday has forced a doubleheader today at Wrigley Field. In the first game, former Met Marcus Stroman will take on Taijuan Walker. Max Scherzer will continue his comeback in the nightcap. Game 1: 2:20 p.m. ET, Marquee Sports Network/WPIX; Game 2: 8:05 p.m. ET; MLB Network/Marquee Sports Network/SNY, watch on fuboTV

Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants | After a strong start to the season, the Giants have come back to Earth. Since the calendar turned to May, San Francisco has been under .500. The Brewers have also cooled off in June but still hold the NL Central lead. 7:15 p.m. ET, Fox (regional)/NBC Sports Bay Area, watch on fuboTV

Chicago Sky at Dallas Wings | The Wings have won two of three coming out of the All-Star break. But the Sky pose a different challenge. The defending champs have the best record in the WNBA and are 8–2 in their last 10 games. 8 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network/Bally Sports Southwest Extra/Marquee Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Tour de France: Stage 14

Stage 14 starts in Saint-Étienne and moves southwest, finishing in the town of Mende. It’s a hilly stage lasting more than 192 km.

8 a.m. ET, USA, watch on fuboTV

