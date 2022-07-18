Pete Alonso Goes for His Third Straight Home Run Derby Title

The first part of the MLB season is officially in the books. After a slightly delayed start due to the lockout, we’ve seen plenty of ups and downs in the season’s first three months. The Yankees were dominant; the Angels were disappointing; the Mets kept finding ways to win, and somehow the Orioles are .500!

Until the games get back underway on Thursday, we’ll celebrate MLB’s All-Star week. That starts today with the Home Run Derby. Also on the docket: the USWNT going for a trophy and a new documentary on Derek Jeter.

MUST WATCH:

2022 Home Run Derby

Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports

The field for this year’s Derby is pretty outstanding, with back-to-back champ Pete Alonso sure to be tested by a great crop of sluggers. We’ve got Juan Soto, who hit some absolute mammoth homers last year and now has trade rumors swirling around him. Kyle Schwarber has hit 18 home runs since June 1 and can get hot with the best of them. Even Albert Pujols, in his final season, is suiting up for one last Derby.

This is always a fun event, and Alonso’s run of success has brought even more excitement to it. Who will take home the trophy this year?

8 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• MLB draft, rounds 3–10 | The first day of the MLB draft came and went with one major surprise: Former Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker went third after not signing with the Mets last summer. Nick Selbe broke down the whole first round if you’re curious how your team did. More young talent comes off the board this afternoon before the Home Run Derby festivities later tonight. 2 p.m. ET, MLB.com

• Women’s soccer: Italy vs. Belgium | Group play at the women’s Euros comes to a close this afternoon, and one spot in the quarterfinals is still up for grabs. There are a number of scenarios at play here with Iceland also in the mix for that final spot, but three points for either of these teams would likely push them through. 3 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPN+, watch on fuboTV

• The Captain | ESPN’s new seven-part docuseries on Derek Jeter premieres tonight right after the Home Run Derby. The remainder of the documentary will be aired on Thursday nights throughout the rest of July and early August, and Part 1 tonight focuses on Jeter’s background and upbringing. 10 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Women’s soccer: U.S. vs. Canada

This match is the final of the Concacaf W Championship, and it pits the USWNT against the team that knocked the U.S. out of the last Olympics. Canada blanked the U.S. 1–0 in the semifinals in Japan last summer, a stunner considering the U.S. had won four of the previous six gold medals. Can the USWNT get revenge tonight and complete a productive (albeit occasionally frustrating) summer?

10 p.m. ET, Paramount+/TUDN, watch on fuboTV

