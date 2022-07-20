Sky, Storm Face Off in Afternoon Matinee

From stars being miked up to lots of strikeouts, last night’s MLB All-Star Game was a fun watch even with very little offense from either team.

Today is typically one of the quietest days on the sports calendar. There’s baseball as teams prep for the second half, while the other three major American men’s leagues are all in the offseason. Here’s the best of today’s slate, which is headlined by an afternoon matinee between two of the WNBA’s best.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Seattle Storm at Chicago Sky

Daytime basketball? Yep, we got it. This one is an absolute dandy between the No. 1 and No. 3 teams in the WNBA and could have huge title implications. The Sky have been dominant of late, winning nine of their last 10 games to take over the top spot in the standings. The only team matching Chicago lately has been the Storm, as Seattle has played outstanding basketball ever since Sue Bird announced this would be her final year. Can Seattle win this one on the road and swing the league’s race for the top seed in the playoffs?

12:00 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• World Athletics Championships | Eugene, Oregon is hosting the World Athletics Championships in track and field, which SI’s Greg Bishop wrote about earlier this week. On a light night in the sports calendar, it’s worth checking out something new and seeing some of the best athletes from across the world in action. 7:30 p.m. ET, USA, watch on fuboTV

• The ESPYs | Dick Vitale is set to receive the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at tonight’s ESPYs, which could be an incredible moment after the college basketball broadcaster announced he was cancer-free earlier this year. After not speaking for much of the basketball season due to vocal cord surgery, it will be great to hear his voice. 8 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

• The Basketball Tournament: Americana For Autism vs. HBCU United | A single-elimination basketball game at Rucker Park? Sign me up. This matchup pits a team of HBCU alumni coached by current Norfolk State coach Robert Jones against a team that hopes to donate The Tournament’s $1 million prize to autism awareness causes. 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Club friendly: Manchester City vs. Club América

The start of the Premier League is only a couple weeks away, as things officially get started on August 6. Until then, teams such as City are touring the world playing preseason friendlies to build chemistry. Pep Guardiola’s side has work to do on that front after signing Dortmund star Erling Haaland earlier this summer. Haaland joining the defending Premier League champs should be scary for the rest of the league come August.

8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

