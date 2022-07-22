Storm, Mercury Face Off in Final Regular-Season Meeting of Bird, Taurasi

Happy Friday!

Baseball’s second half of the season gets fully underway today after a partial slate yesterday, though there was plenty to learn from Thursday’s action. The biggest story: the Astros beating the Yankees twice to continue Houston’s impressive work this season against the otherwise dominant Bronx Bombers.

Tonight’s must-watch game: the final regular season meeting between Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird. Plus, there’s a pair of high-level matchups in MLB and quarterfinal play from the women’s European Championships.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Seattle Storm at Phoenix Mercury

Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

The push at the top of the WNBA standings is on, and the Storm are right in the thick of things with 10 games left in the regular season. A loss Wednesday to the Sky was a setback for Seattle’s hopes of snagging the No. 1 seed, but the standings are crowded at the top right now with the Sun and Aces also pushing. That makes the margin for error thin for the Storm, even in tricky road tests like this one against Skylar Diggins-Smith, Diana Taurasi and the Mercury. Plus, if these teams don’t meet in the playoffs, it will be the final time Sue Bird and Taurasi face off in their storied careers.

10 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• Women’s Euros: Sweden vs. Belgium | Sweden, as Avi Creditor wrote, is coming into form at the right time in this tournament after dominating Portugal 5–0 to conclude the group stage. They’ll be tough to beat in the knockout stage, and it’s a particularly large challenge for a Belgium side that is very inexperienced in major competitions. 3 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

• San Diego Padres at New York Mets | How about this pitching matchup to start the second half for both teams? Yu Darvish takes on Max Scherzer in what has the potential to be quite the pitcher’s duel tonight at Citi Field. Scherzer has been outstanding since returning from the IL, allowing just three runs and striking out 31 in three starts after being out for a month and a half. 7:10 p.m. ET, Bally Sports San Diego/SNY, watch on fuboTV

• Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky | The Wings appeared to be positioned for a huge win over the Sky last weekend, but Chicago outscored Dallas 30–16 in the fourth quarter to steal the win and sap some momentum from a Wings team that has been playing its best basketball lately. Can Dallas avenge that tough loss tonight in the Windy City? 8 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners

No team entered the All-Star break hotter than the Mariners, who carry a 14-game winning streak into the second half of the season that has lifted them into the thick of the AL playoff picture. A huge reason why? Julio Rodríguez, whose star was born nationally while competing in the Home Run Derby earlier this week.

Maintaining this incredible win streak won’t be easy against the Astros, who are now a season-high 29 games over .500 after sweeping the Yankees in a doubleheader yesterday. It was a good reminder that perhaps the Yanks and Dodgers aren’t necessarily on a collision course to meet in the World Series, as Tom Verducci wrote in his preview of the second half.

10:10 p.m. ET, ROOT Sports NW/AT&T Sportsnet Houston/MLB Network, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.