White Sox Look to Make Up Ground on the Guardians

Plus, there’s the penultimate stage at the Tour de France, a blockbuster women’s Euros quarterfinal and the first soccer match at Lambeau Field.

The second half of the MLB season is fully underway and this first weekend provides some awesome matchups. The highlight today is a doubleheader on Chicago’s South Side. Also on today’s slate: the women’s Euros, track and field, and the first ever soccer match at Lambeau Field.

Here’s what I’m watching.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox

A list of the most underwhelming teams in baseball from the season’s first half has to include the White Sox. Pegged as a contender before the season, the Sox have struggled to a .500 record before the all-star break. But they started to turn things around before the break, going 7–3 in the 10 games preceding it. Despite the drama and challenges of the season’s first three-and-a-half months, Chicago sits right in the thick of the AL Central race. And with a doubleheader today against the second-place Guardians they have a chance to get their second half off to a strong start.

Game 1: 1:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network/Bally Sports Great Lakes/NBC Sports Chicago, watch on fuboTV

Game 2: 7:15 p.m. ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• 2022 Tour de France | Stage 20 is the penultimate stage. It’s a 40.7 km individual time trial from Lacapelle-Marival to Rocamadour. 8 a.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

• World Athletics Championship | The U.S. has dominated this track and field competition in its first time hosting. Some of the highlight events include the finals in the men’s and women’s 400m and the women’s 400m hurdles, all to be run tonight. 2 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

• Women’s Euros: France vs. Netherlands | This is a premier quarterfinal matchup between two of the top four teams in FIFA’s world rankings. The Dutch won the last women’s Euros in 2017 and also made the World Cup final in 2019. Neither squad has lost yet this tournament. 3 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Club friendly: Manchester City vs. Bayern Munich

Lambeu Field opened in 1957. And it has never hosted a soccer match, until today. The home of the Green Bay Packers welcomes two of the best men’s clubs in the world with Manchester City and Bayern Munich playing an exhibition. But you can tune in for more than the novelty of the event. New City signing Earling Haaland could feature, while Bayern will have to work through playing without star striker Robert Lewandowski, who is now with Barcelona.

7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

