Joe Musgrove and Carlos Carrasco Go Head-to-Head in Padres-Mets on 'Sunday Night Baseball'

Plus, there’s the end of the Tour de France and the France Grand Prix.

The Tour de France’s exciting end and the France Grand Prix are both happening today. Those French spectacles as well as an important Sunday Night Baseball matchup make this a fun Sunday in sports.

Here’s what I’m watching.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

San Diego Padres at New York Mets

Joe Musgrove pitches for the San Diego Padres in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game

While it’s not the A-list pitching matchup we watched Friday night between Yu Darvish and Max Scherzer, tonight’s head-to-head between Joe Musgrove and Carlos Carrasco has some great potential. While neither pitcher could be considered either club’s clear-cut “ace,” they both have enjoyed special first halves and are looking to continue that in the second half. Musgrove is having a career-best year, pitching to a 2.42 ERA and was named an All-Star. Carrasco, now 35, is experiencing a bit of a renaissance. His emergence as a quality starter for the Mets has helped them overcome extended absences to Scherzer and Jacob deGrom.

7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• Formula 1: France Grand Prix | It’s the first post-summer-break grand prix for Formula 1. Which teams will surprise at the Circuit Paul Ricard? 8:55 a.m ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• 2022 Tour de France | The final stage of the race is always entertaining as the competitors race the relatively flat 115.6 km route ending on Champs-Élysées in Paris. 10 a.m. ET, USA Network, watch on fuboTV

• Connecticut Sun at Minnesota Lynx | With the Chicago Sky looking like favorites to repeat their title, the Las Vegas Aces storming out of the gates, and the Seattle Storm’s pedigree, the Connecticut Sun have appeared to get lost in the shuffle. But Jonquel Jones is still a force, and they are right in the mix among the best teams in the WNBA. 7 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video/Bally Sports North/NESN

HIDDEN GEM:

X Games 2022

The final day of the X Games should be fun. Some highlights include the women’s skateboard street, the real street best trick and men’s skateboard park competitions.

1 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

