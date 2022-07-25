Braves, Phillies Face Off in NL East Clash

Just what we needed in a quiet part of the sports calendar: more Kevin Durant trade rumors! The overnight revelation that the Celtics have dangled Jaylen Brown in trade talks for Durant provided a major update in what has otherwise been a quiet pursuit of one of the NBA’s best players ever.

But while we wait for Durant to be moved (or not moved), tonight’s focus should be back on the diamond. The NL East is up for grabs, and a series between the Braves and Phillies could be critical. Plus, a surprise ace is on the mound again for the Dodgers, and the Orioles and Rays face off in the ever-competitive AL East.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies

Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

The most competitive division race in baseball is in the NL East, where the defending World Series champion Braves have kept the pressure on the Mets after a slow start to the season. Atlanta now sits just 1.5 games back for the division lead, and SI’s MLB writers are split on who will finish with the top spot.

Max Fried takes the ball for Atlanta tonight with the fourth-best ERA in the NL. He’ll try to silence a Phillies lineup that has plenty to play for as it fights for a wild-card spot in the crowded NL race. Getting swept at home by the Cubs wasn’t a good way to start the second half of the season for Philadelphia, so turning things around with just over a week until the trade deadline is important.

7:05 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports South/MLB Network, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• Copa América Femenina: Argentina at Colombia | This semifinal matchup pits two teams that have played to a draw each of the last three times they have faced one another. Colombia has cruised through this tournament so far, but Argentina has a plus-10 goal differential in its last three games and won’t be easy to get past. 8 p.m. ET, FS1, watch on fuboTV

• Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles | Is the Orioles’ incredible run to end the first half sustainable? Perhaps not, but Baltimore is clearly ahead of schedule in its rebuild and might even be able to contend for a playoff spot. Getting wins against a division rival like the Rays would certainly help that cause. 7:05 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Sun/MASN, watch on fuboTV

• The Basketball Tournament: AfterShocks vs. Bleed Green | This event is like March Madness in July: single-elimination basketball with $1 million on the line. This game pits Wichita State alumni against a North Texas alumni team. 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Dodgers

Tony Gonsolin is quietly having one of the more remarkable statistical seasons in MLB history. The 28-year-old had never pitched more than 55 innings in a season before this year, and now he’s arguably the favorite for the NL Cy Young Award. His sparkling 11–0 record is partially due to the Dodgers providing him plenty of run support, but Gonsolin’s ERA is still an excellent 2.02. Can he silence Juan Soto and the Nationals’ bats to go to 12–0 on the season?

10:10 p.m. ET, Sportsnet LA/MASN2/MLB Network, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.