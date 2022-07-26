It’s Aces vs. Sky for the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Title

We’re officially a week away from MLB’s trade deadline, and the biggest story remains where Juan Soto will wind up when the dust settles. A Soto trade could send shockwaves through the baseball world and shake up this year’s postseason race.

While we wait for clarity on where Soto could be headed, four division leaders face off tonight in interleague matchups. They’re huge games as teams figure out what they need at the deadline. But tonight’s big game to watch comes from the WNBA, where the Aces and Sky match up with a championship on the line.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

MUST WATCH:

Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky

Kamil Krzaczynski/USA TODAY Sports

The two top teams in the WNBA standings face off in the Commissioner’s Cup championship game, with a trophy and $30,000 per player on the line for the winning team. This matchup also pits the two highest-scoring teams in the league, so expect this game to be won in the 80s or even 90s. It’s all you can ask for in a midweek WNBA clash: two well-coached teams with star power at the top of their rosters and a chance for a championship on the line. I can’t wait to tune in.

8:30 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• Women’s Euros: England vs. Sweden | England needed a late equalizer and an extra-time winner to get past Spain and reach the semifinals of this tournament. Their reward? A date with Sweden, which needed a goal in stoppage time to knock off upstart Belgium in the quarterfinals. Can England book a trip to the final in their home country, or will Sweden spoil the party? 3 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

• Minnesota Twins at Milwaukee Brewers | Interleague play brings these two division leaders together for a short two-game series. The Twins are set to bring back Miguel Sanó from the IL for this game, which could provide a jolt for the Twins as they push for the AL Central title. 8:10 p.m. ET, Bally Sports North/Midwest, watch on fuboTV

• HS Basketball: Strive For Greatness vs. Midwest Basketball | Here’s your chance to see Bronny James in action. LeBron’s son just finished a productive week at Nike’s Peach Jam, and there’s plenty of intrigue as to where he could go to college next year… or whether he’ll go to college at all. Bronny is ranked just inside the top 50 in his HS class, per 247Sports. 9 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

New York Yankees at New York Mets

The Subway Series is here, and it features two division leaders and World Series contenders. The Mets, who’ve been without Jacob deGrom, have held onto the top spot in the NL East all season. Still, they have work to do to prove they can stay among baseball’s elite teams, and winning this series against the team with the best record in baseball would be a huge statement that the Mets have arrived. They’ll send Taijuan Walker to the mound tonight against Jordan Montgomery.

7:10 p.m. ET, YES/SNY/TBS, watch on fuboTV

