Can the Mets Sweep the Yankees in the Subway Series?

Add an MVP trophy to Kelsey Plum’s case.

Plum scored 24 points to lead the Aces to the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup championship last night over the Sky. Now, Las Vegas shifts its attention to catching Chicago at the top of the regular season standings.

It’s an off night in the WNBA tonight, but we’ve got tons of great MLB action to help make up for it. Plus, we’ll find out who will join England in the Women’s Euros final.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

New York Yankees at New York Mets

The Mets jumped on James Montgomery early to win the first game of this brief Subway Series clash last night. They’ll go for the sweep tonight with Max Scherzer on the mound. It would be a statement to take both games from their crosstown rival Yankees, especially with the trade deadline now less than a week away. The Mets are interested in some big fish, even making calls to the Angels on Shohei Ohtani ahead of next week’s trade deadline. Meanwhile, the Yankees have now lost six of their last 10 games and have come back to earth some after an incredible start to the season. A win tonight could calm the nerves of Yankees fans, especially after the Bronx Bombers lost both games of a doubleheader to the Astros, another contender, last week.

7:10 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• Minnesota Twins at Milwaukee Brewers | Corbin Burnes has been as dominant as ever lately, striking out eight or more hitters in six of his last eight starts. Opponents hit a measly .186 against him, so it won’t be easy for the Twins to salvage a split in this two-game set. 2:10 p.m. ET, YouTube

• Women’s Euros: Germany vs. France | England is on to the final after a 4–0 victory yesterday against Sweden. Who will join them at Wembley Stadium this weekend? Germany has still yet to allow a goal in this tournament, making its way out of the “Group of Death” while outscoring its opponents 11–0 in the tournament so far. Can France break through at the right time? 3 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

• The Basketball Tournament: The Money Team vs. Red Scare | Yes, this is your chance to watch Jimmer Freddette play basketball again. He suits up for The Money Team, the Floyd Mayweather-backed team that also features former NBA players Jeremy Evans and Trevor Booker. They’ll face a group of Dayton alumni with experience making runs in March Madness. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

St. Louis Cardinals at Toronto Blue Jays

The Cardinals are without two big bats in their lineup for this series because of their COVID-19 vaccination status, as Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt are both unvaccinated and couldn’t make the trip to Toronto. That makes these games an uphill battle for a Cardinals team in the thick of the NL wild-card race. The good news for St. Louis? They send Adam Wainwright to the mound tonight. With runs potentially at a premium, the Cards need a strong outing from their veteran to stay in this game against a Jays team that has won seven straight and is playing its best baseball of the season since firing manager Charlie Montoyo earlier this month.

7:07 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Midwest/Sportsnet, watch on fuboTV

