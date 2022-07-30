Watch the steady Brewers at Fenway As the Red Sox Decide Whether to Make a Playoff Push

Plus, the WNBA playoff picture is beginning to set.

Matchups between playoff hopefuls dot the MLB schedule today. And in the WNBA, teams are jockeying for position as the regular season winds down.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Milwaukee Brewers at Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox have a choice to make: Will they push to make the playoffs as a wild-card team or sell assets and go the other direction? This weekend series could help them make that choice as they try to stop their slide into the bottom of the AL East.

The Brewers, on the other hand, are continuing to coast under the radar. Milwaukee is on track to make its fifth straight postseason appearance. The only franchises with longer active playoff streaks are the Yankees, Astros and Dodgers.

4:10 p.m. ET, FS1, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics | These squads are locked in a battle for the fourth seed in the WNBA playoffs. 12 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays | Corey Kluber takes the ball against one of his old franchises in this matchup between two teams in playoff contention. 1 p.m. ET, MLB Network, watch on fuboTV

• Minnesota Twins at San Diego Padres | It’s another matchup between playoff hopefuls. Could the Padres be getting a superstar-level reinforcement at the trade deadline? 7:15 p.m. ET, Fox (Regional), watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Copa América Femenina final: Colombia vs. Brazil

Brazil comes in as the favorite. But host nation Colombia could prove to be a difficult opponent after it knocked off Argentina in the semis.

8 p.m. ET, FS2, watch on fuboTV

Happy streaming!

