England Goes for Its First Women’s Euro Title Against 8-Time Champ Germany

MUST WATCH:

Women’s European Championship: England vs. Germany

This is a familiar spot for the German national team. There have been 13 editions of the women’s European championship. Germany (including West Germany) has won eight of them. It has never lost in the final, outscoring its opponent 23–7.

But this England squad looks different under manager Sarina Wiegman, who won the last edition of the tournament with the Netherlands in 2017. Since Wiegman took over the job with the Lionesses, the squad hasn’t lost a match. It’ll be playing this final in front of a home crowd at Wembley Stadium in what should be a great atmosphere.

11:30 a.m. ET, ESPN/TUDN, watch on fuboTV

• Formula 1: Hungarian Grand Prix | Can Ferrari fix its issues and put pressure on Red Bull? 8:55 a.m ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun | The Sky are barely holding on to the top spot in the WNBA. The Sun are one of the teams chasing the defending champs. 1 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

• Trophée des Champions: Paris Saint-Germain vs. FC Nantes | Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar are back together for season two at PSG. This is their final match before the Ligue 1 season starts next weekend. 2 p.m. ET, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Oakland A’s at Chicago White Sox

There’s really just one reason to tune in to this Sunday afternoon’s contest: Dylan Cease. The 26-year-old righthander has been virtually unhittable since the end of May. In his last 11 starts, the White Sox starter has allowed just three earned runs total, all solo homers. The Sox, who are battling for a playoff spot, have gone 9–2 in his starts and need to rack up wins during this easy stretch in the schedule.

2:10 p.m. ET, NBC Sports California/NBC Sports Chicago, watch on fuboTV

