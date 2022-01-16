Skip to main content

Slime Cannons Return to NFL Wild-Card Weekend

Plus, the Australian Open serves up drama in Melbourne.

It’s NFL wild-card Sunday, so you know what that means: slime cannons! Yes, the NFL returns to Nickelodeon this afternoon, when the 49ers take on the Cowboys. Last year’s game on the children’s network featured SpongeBob SquarePants characters, plenty of the channel’s signature slime (both real and virtual) and a heaping helping of fun. The broadcast brimmed zest and good humor, and I will be tuning in again this time around.

That game will be sandwiched between two more, the first between the Eagles and Buccaneers and the nightcap between the Steelers and Chiefs. And if that’s not enough for you, the first round of the Australian Open gets underway from Melbourne. Here’s what I’m watching.

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys

dak-prescott

I’ve already shared my excitement for the Nickelodeon broadcast, but the game itself promises to be pretty good, too. No. 3 Dallas won five of its last six games to end the regular season. While most of those games came against their relatively unimpressive NFC East rivals, the Cowboys have looked formidable.

The No. 6 49ers earned a playoff spot after besting their own division rivals, the Rams, in overtime last Sunday. If San Francisco can get its run game going, it could give the Dallas defense fits.

4:30 p.m. ET, CBS/Nickelodeon, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Almost everyone expects Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champions to defend their home turf in Tampa Bay, but coach Nick Sirianni and the Eagles could have a few surprises in store. 1 p.m. ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

Women’s College Basketball: Duke at NC State | If you need a break from football, consider this marquee ACC matchup between the No. 4 Wolfpack and the No. 16 Blue Devils. While NC State remains undefeated in conference play, the Blue Devils have two losses, both to Virginia Tech. 4 p.m. ET, ACC Network

• Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs | The Steelers nearly missed the postseason, but the Raiders’ win against the Chargers in overtime last week allowed Pittsburgh to slide into the final AFC wild-card spot. The prize? A trip to take on the No. 2 Chiefs. 8:15 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Australian Open: First Round

The first Grand Slam tournament of the season starts in Melbourne. The tournament offers plenty of star power even without defending men’s champion Novak Djokovic, who is out of the tournament and out of the country after a standoff over his decision not to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Defending women’s champion Naomi Osaka will face Camila Osorio in the first round Sunday, and on the men’s side, Rafael Nadal will face Marcos Giron.

8 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

