Week 16 Opens With Two Playoff Contenders

Skip to main content
    •
    December 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    Titans, 49ers Get Week 16 Started

    Plus, UCF and Florida face off in the Gasparilla Bowl
    Author:

    We survived one whole day without NFL games, but the league returns to action tonight with an outstanding start to Week 16 between two likely playoff teams. And if college football’s more your speed, the Gasparilla Bowl pits a pair of in-state rivals that don’t face off nearly enough.

    That, plus some key NBA action ahead of Christmas Day, is what I’m watching today.

    A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

    MUST WATCH

    San Francisco 49ers at Tennessee Titans

    george-kittle

    Consecutive wins for the 49ers have brought their playoff path into clearer focus as they’re now well-positioned to get into the postseason with three games left. A win today against the Titans would make the path even clearer, keeping separation between them and the glut of .500 teams below them.

    Meanwhile, the Titans are looking to hold onto control of the AFC South, as they currently sit just one game clear of the red-hot Colts.

    8:20 p.m. ET, NFL Network, watch on fuboTV

    READ MORE:

    LINEUP

    Men’s college basketball: George Mason at Wisconsin | This game came together at the last second because both teams had COVID-19-related cancellations. Mason is coached by former Mizzou star Kim English and has been impressive early, while Wisconsin is off to a strong start thanks to star wing Johnny Davis. 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network, watch on fuboTV

    • Milwaukee Bucks at Dallas Mavericks | Player availability is an open question in this one: It seems unlikely that Giannis Antetokounmpo (COVID-19 protocols) or Luka Dončić will play in this one. Can either team find a way to win shorthanded heading into Christmas Day games later this week? 8:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

    • Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors | Steph vs. Ja? Sign me up for this matchup of high-level point guards. Both have led their teams to outstanding starts to the season. 10 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Bay Area, watch on fuboTV

    HIDDEN GEM

    Gasparilla Bowl: UCF vs. Florida

    Neither of these teams had the seasons they wanted to have, with UCF’s derailed by an injury to star QB Dillon Gabriel (who eventually transferred to UCLA) and Florida experiencing a near-unthinkable midseason collapse that led to the firing of head coach Dan Mullen.

    That said, there’s something special about two in-state programs playing against each other. You can be sure the UCF players will have a chip on their shoulder for this one, while UF’s returners will want to make a good impression with new coach Billy Napier, who’ll be watching from afar.

    7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

    Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

    Happy streaming!

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    george-kittle
    SI Guide

    Week 16 Opens With Two Playoff Contenders

    1 minute ago
    benfica
    Taca de Portugal

    How to Watch Porto vs. Benfica

    1 minute ago
    soccer fans
    Turkish Süper Lig

    How to Watch Besiktas vs. Göztepe

    1 hour ago
    Cricket
    Cricket

    How to Watch Oman D20 League: Darsait vs. Bousher

    2 hours ago
    Cricket
    Cricket

    How to Watch Oman D20 League: Qurum vs. Ghubrah

    6 hours ago
    vanderbilt
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii

    13 hours ago
    Mar 4, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jeremiah Davenport (24) drives to the basket against Vanderbilt Commodores guard Jordan Wright (4) in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    13 hours ago
    Mar 4, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jeremiah Davenport (24) drives to the basket against Vanderbilt Commodores guard Jordan Wright (4) in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Hawaii vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

    13 hours ago
    paul george clippers
    NBA

    How to Watch Clippers at Kings

    15 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy