Week 16 Opens With Two Playoff Contenders

We survived one whole day without NFL games, but the league returns to action tonight with an outstanding start to Week 16 between two likely playoff teams. And if college football’s more your speed, the Gasparilla Bowl pits a pair of in-state rivals that don’t face off nearly enough.

That, plus some key NBA action ahead of Christmas Day, is what I’m watching today.

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

San Francisco 49ers at Tennessee Titans

Consecutive wins for the 49ers have brought their playoff path into clearer focus as they’re now well-positioned to get into the postseason with three games left. A win today against the Titans would make the path even clearer, keeping separation between them and the glut of .500 teams below them.

Meanwhile, the Titans are looking to hold onto control of the AFC South, as they currently sit just one game clear of the red-hot Colts.

8:20 p.m. ET, NFL Network, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• Men’s college basketball: George Mason at Wisconsin | This game came together at the last second because both teams had COVID-19-related cancellations. Mason is coached by former Mizzou star Kim English and has been impressive early, while Wisconsin is off to a strong start thanks to star wing Johnny Davis. 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network, watch on fuboTV

• Milwaukee Bucks at Dallas Mavericks | Player availability is an open question in this one: It seems unlikely that Giannis Antetokounmpo (COVID-19 protocols) or Luka Dončić will play in this one. Can either team find a way to win shorthanded heading into Christmas Day games later this week? 8:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

• Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors | Steph vs. Ja? Sign me up for this matchup of high-level point guards. Both have led their teams to outstanding starts to the season. 10 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Bay Area, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Gasparilla Bowl: UCF vs. Florida

Neither of these teams had the seasons they wanted to have, with UCF’s derailed by an injury to star QB Dillon Gabriel (who eventually transferred to UCLA) and Florida experiencing a near-unthinkable midseason collapse that led to the firing of head coach Dan Mullen.

That said, there’s something special about two in-state programs playing against each other. You can be sure the UCF players will have a chip on their shoulder for this one, while UF’s returners will want to make a good impression with new coach Billy Napier, who’ll be watching from afar.

7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

