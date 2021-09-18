Can Florida Take Down Top-Ranked Alabama?

It’s the rare Saturday that an Alabama football game provides true intrigue, but today we might get just such a treat as the top-ranked Crimson Tide face No. 11 Florida. Last season, the Gators gave the Crimson Tide their closest call of the year in the SEC title game, which eventual national champion Alabama won by just six points. Plenty of other college football games promise their own thrills: No. 10 Penn State will look to prove its legitimacy against No. 22 Auburn, while West Virginia will try to get back on track against No. 15 Virginia Tech.

Here’s what I’m watching.

College football: Alabama at Florida

Quarterback Bryce Young will look to keep Alabama's win streak vs. the SEC East alive. Kevin D. Liles/Sports Illustrated

Alabama has won 31 straight games against the SEC East and has not lost an SEC championship game since 2008. The Gators gave the Crimson Tide a run for their money in the conference title game last season, but Alabama ultimately won 52–46.

No. 1 Alabama has continued its dominance this season. The Crimson Tide (2–0) have not scored less than 44 points and have not allowed more than 14 points through their first two games.

However, Florida’s offense has looked impressive in its own right behind Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson. The Gators (2–0) lead the FBS in average rushing yards per game (381.5 yards) behind the dual-threat quarterbacks. The pair have split time so far, with Jones as starter and Richardson as backup, so the Crimson Tide defense must prepare to face both in today’s game.

3:30 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

Luxembourg Open semifinals | Defending champion Jelena Ostapenko defeated Alizé Cornet in straight sets in Friday’s quarterfinal match and continues her title defense in today’s semifinal. 8 a.m. ET, Tennis Channel, watch on fuboTV

| Defending champion Jelena Ostapenko defeated Alizé Cornet in straight sets in Friday’s quarterfinal match and continues her title defense in today’s semifinal. CFB: Virginia Tech at West Virginia | The Hokies scored their first win against a top-10 opponent since 2014 when they beat then No. 10 North Carolina in the first week of the season. They enter today’s game at No. 15, their highest ranking since ’18. 12 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1, watch on fuboTV

| The Hokies scored their first win against a top-10 opponent since 2014 when they beat then No. 10 North Carolina in the first week of the season. They enter today’s game at No. 15, their highest ranking since ’18. San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals | The Padres and Cardinals are locked in a tight battle for the second wild card in the National League. 7:15 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports San Diego, watch on fuboTV

| The Padres and Cardinals are locked in a tight battle for the second wild card in the National League. CFB: Auburn at Penn State | The Tigers make their first visit to a Big Ten football stadium in 90 years as they take on the Nittany Lions in Happy Valley in a top-25 matchup. 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

| The Tigers make their first visit to a Big Ten football stadium in 90 years as they take on the Nittany Lions in Happy Valley in a top-25 matchup. NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race | Four drivers will be cut from the 16-driver postseason field after tonight’s race. Just 13 points separate 10th through 14th place in the standings as drivers vie for a place in the second round of the playoffs. 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

Atlanta Braves at San Francisco Giants

As the Braves and the Giants face each other this weekend, they also are fending off their divisional foes. The Braves lead the Phillies and the Mets by just a few games in the NL East race, while the Giants and Dodgers are jostling for the top spot in the NL West. Atlanta will start Charlie Morton (13–5, 3.49 ERA) as it goes for a road win today in San Francisco.

9 p.m. ET, MLB Network, watch on fuboTV

