Can Arizona Stay Undefeated?

Even with the sports calendar in a state of flux, today’s schedule brings two top-tier college basketball matchups. On the men’s side, a pair of top-20 teams clash as Arizona takes on Tennessee. Meanwhile, on the women’s side, star freshmen face off as DePaul hosts Notre Dame. And don’t sleep on the early-afternoon soccer contests, including a London derby in the EFL Cup.

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

Men’s College Basketball: No. 6 Arizona at No. 19 Tennessee

New coach Tommy Lloyd has led the Wildcats to an 11–0 record so far this season, the best start by a Pac-12 coach in 101 years. Arizona will face Tennessee for the first time in more than 20 years to start off a tough four-game road trip, in which the Wildcats will face three ranked teams in a row.

Our Kevin Sweeney thinks they’ll get the win against the Volunteers but snap their undefeated streak before the year is out, specifically when they face No. 5 UCLA in their next scheduled game, on Dec. 30.

7 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

LINEUP

• Torino at Inter Milan | Torino has won its last two matches in Serie A, but league leader Inter has won its last six, and its last five by shutout. 12:30 p.m. ET, Paramount+, watch on fuboTV

• EFL Cup: West Ham at Tottenham | London rivals battle in this EFL Cup quarterfinal. The tournament may shorten its two-leg semifinals to one match, which would put the victor just one win away from the cup final. 2:45 p.m. ET, ESPN+

• Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks | Both teams had their last games postponed. Before that, the Hawks had lost three of their last four. Their one win in that stretch came against the Magic, and they’ll look to pull off another win against a depleted Orlando squad. 7:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Women’s College Basketball: No. 20 Notre Dame at DePaul

DePaul wing Aneesah Morrow leads NCAA freshmen in win shares with 4.1 through the first 13 games of the season. She has won the Big East’s first six Freshman of the Week awards, a conference record, and, this past week, she won both that award and the Player of the Week award.

She and the Blue Demons (11–2) will go up against Sonia Citron and the Irish (10–2). Citron is second to Morrow in win shares with 3.4 and is second on her team with 12.3 points per game despite playing mainly off the bench.

8:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1, watch on fuboTV

