Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    Can Arizona Stay Undefeated?

    Plus, star freshmen face off as Notre Dame takes on DePaul.
    Author:

    Even with the sports calendar in a state of flux, today’s schedule brings two top-tier college basketball matchups. On the men’s side, a pair of top-20 teams clash as Arizona takes on Tennessee. Meanwhile, on the women’s side, star freshmen face off as DePaul hosts Notre Dame. And don’t sleep on the early-afternoon soccer contests, including a London derby in the EFL Cup.

    Here’s what I’m watching.

    A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

    MUST WATCH

    Men’s College Basketball: No. 6 Arizona at No. 19 Tennessee

    tommy-lloyd-arizona

    New coach Tommy Lloyd has led the Wildcats to an 11–0 record so far this season, the best start by a Pac-12 coach in 101 years. Arizona will face Tennessee for the first time in more than 20 years to start off a tough four-game road trip, in which the Wildcats will face three ranked teams in a row.

    Our Kevin Sweeney thinks they’ll get the win against the Volunteers but snap their undefeated streak before the year is out, specifically when they face No. 5 UCLA in their next scheduled game, on Dec. 30.

    7 p.m. ET, ESPN2, watch on fuboTV

    READ MORE:

    LINEUP

    • Torino at Inter Milan | Torino has won its last two matches in Serie A, but league leader Inter has won its last six, and its last five by shutout. 12:30 p.m. ET, Paramount+, watch on fuboTV

    • EFL Cup: West Ham at Tottenham | London rivals battle in this EFL Cup quarterfinal. The tournament may shorten its two-leg semifinals to one match, which would put the victor just one win away from the cup final. 2:45 p.m. ET, ESPN+

    • Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks | Both teams had their last games postponed. Before that, the Hawks had lost three of their last four. Their one win in that stretch came against the Magic, and they’ll look to pull off another win against a depleted Orlando squad. 7:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

    HIDDEN GEM

    Women’s College Basketball: No. 20 Notre Dame at DePaul

    DePaul wing Aneesah Morrow leads NCAA freshmen in win shares with 4.1 through the first 13 games of the season. She has won the Big East’s first six Freshman of the Week awards, a conference record, and, this past week, she won both that award and the Player of the Week award.

    She and the Blue Demons (11–2) will go up against Sonia Citron and the Irish (10–2). Citron is second to Morrow in win shares with 3.4 and is second on her team with 12.3 points per game despite playing mainly off the bench.

    8:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1, watch on fuboTV

    Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

    Happy streaming!

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    tommy-lloyd-arizona
    SI Guide

    Can Arizona Stay Undefeated?

    16 seconds ago
    lille
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch Bordeaux vs. Lille

    8 minutes ago
    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch NJIT Highlanders at Massachusetts Minutemen

    27 minutes ago
    roma
    Serie A

    How to Watch AS Roma vs. Sampdoria

    1 hour ago
    Inter Milan
    Serie A

    How to Watch Inter Milan vs. Torino

    1 hour ago
    Fiorentina
    Serie A

    How to Watch Hellas Verona vs. Fiorentina

    1 hour ago
    Nov 11, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; George Washington Colonials forward Ricky Lindo Jr. (4)reacts after making basket during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Maryland-Eastern Shore at George Washington

    1 hour ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Andrew Garcia (4) shoots against Northeastern Huskies forward Chris Doherty (33) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Saint Bonaventure at Northeastern

    1 hour ago
    Nov 11, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; George Washington Colonials guard Joe Bamisile (1) reacts towards the Maryland Terrapins student section during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. George Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy