Arizona, UCLA Face Off in Top-10 MBB Matchup

We’re deep into the heart of college basketball season, and weeks like this are why it’s fun to follow the sport before March. Last night, Texas Tech and Kansas played a double-overtime thriller at Allen Fieldhouse that featured buzzer beaters, clutch plays and more. Tonight, we get a top-10 showdown out west with the top of the Pac-12 standings on the line.

Also on tonight: Luka Dončić and Steph Curry face off in the NBA, plus the Australian Open wrapping up quarterfinal action after a pair of five-set thrillers last night.

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

Men’s college basketball: Arizona at UCLA

This game won’t end until well after midnight on the East Coast, but it’s worth staying up for no matter where in the country you are. These two top-10 teams meet for the first time this season in a battle for Pac-12 supremacy. Arizona is the No. 1 team in the NCAA’s NET rankings, a huge accomplishment for first-year head coach Tommy Lloyd. Meanwhile, UCLA needs a signature win as it looks to follow up last year’s Final Four run with a Pac-12 championship in 2021–22.

Johnny Juzang and Jaime Jaquez vs. Bennedict Mathurin and Azuolas Tubelis? In a packed Pauley Pavilion? Sign me up.

11 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Men’s CBB: Michigan State at Illinois | This top-25 clash has significant Big Ten title implications: If No. 10 Michigan State can get a second straight ranked road win after beating Wisconsin on Friday, the Spartans could become clear favorites to win the conference. 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Los Angeles Lakers at Brooklyn Nets | The Lakers’ drama-filled season has only gotten more wild in recent days with Russell Westbrook’s benching and dialogue about Frank Vogel being on the hot seat. Can the Lakers be fixed? SI’s NBA staff attempted to answer that question last week. It won’t be easy to turn things around tonight against the talented Nets. 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

• Florida Panthers at Winnipeg Jets | A deserving No. 3 in SI’s latest power rankings, the Panthers have as many points as any team in NHL heading into tonight’s matchup with Winnipeg. 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+

• Australian Open | It took five sets, but Rafael Nadal is on to the semifinals after a thrilling win over young star Denis Shapovalov. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev are among the players looking to join him in the men’s semis with wins tonight, while American Danielle Collins looks for a semifinal berth tonight against Alizé Cornet on the women’s side. 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2 (also airing on ESPN3 and ESPN+), watch on fuboTV

Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors

The Mavs are what SI’s Michael Pina called a “stealth contender” in the Western Conference. They are certainly playing their best basketball of late, winning five of six to climb the ladder out West. Games like tonight’s give Dončić and the Mavs a chance to make a statement against a Warriors team that seems to still be finding its rhythm with Klay Thompson back in the lineup. Golden State has fallen 3.5 games behind the Suns at the top of the West as Phoenix is on yet another long winning streak.

10 p.m. ET, TNT

