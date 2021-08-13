Well, the Field of Dreams game was one to remember. From Kevin Costner’s walk through the corn fields to Tim Anderson’s walk-off blast, the game felt like a big event from the moment I turned it on and the ballpark looked incredible through the TV.

Hopefully the game sets the tone for a great weekend of sports, which includes the beginning of the English Premier League season, the NFL preseason’s first full slate and the return of the WNBA regular season.

Here’s what I’m tuning in to watch.

MUST WATCH:

Arsenal at Brentford

Playing in the top division of English football for the first time since 1947, Brentford’s will host the opener to the 2021–22 Premier League season. With all eyes on the Bees, Arsenal will visit the West London club for the first time since the ’40s. It’s the type of match that could have vanished had the failed European Super League caught hold—instead, it becomes the “welcome back” of a Premier League season that will feature crowds at full capacity for the first time since March 2020.

Meanwhile, the Gunners look to start the campaign off on the right foot after finishing eighth in the table last season.

3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

Bayern Munich at Borussia Mönchengladbach | More soccer! The German top flight kicks off today with nine-time defending Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich taking on Borussia Mönchengladbach. Both squads come into the season with new managers. 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

More soccer! The German top flight kicks off today with nine-time defending Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich taking on Borussia Mönchengladbach. Both squads come into the season with new managers. Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies | No hitter in baseball is hotter right now than Joey Votto, who recently completed a stretch of 14 home runs in 20 games. That’s matched in Reds history by only Hall of Famer Frank Robinson. But he might meet his match tonight in Phillies ace Zack Wheeler, who is second in MLB in WAR behind only Shohei Ohtani. 7:05 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Philadelphia, watch on fuboTV

No hitter in baseball is hotter right now than Joey Votto, who recently completed a stretch of 14 home runs in 20 games. That’s matched in Reds history by only Hall of Famer Frank Robinson. But he might meet his match tonight in Phillies ace Zack Wheeler, who is second in MLB in WAR behind only Shohei Ohtani. Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions | I’ll be tuning into this one, if only to see new Lions coach Dan Campbell in action. The man is a walking meme, and I can’t wait to see what his first game as a head coach produces. 7 p.m. ET, NFL Network, watch on fuboTV

I’ll be tuning into this one, if only to see new Lions coach Dan Campbell in action. The man is a walking meme, and I can’t wait to see what his first game as a head coach produces. New Orleans Pelicans vs. Cleveland Cavaliers | Pelicans rookie Trey Murphy exploded for 26 points in his Summer League debut earlier this week, exciting Pelicans fans looking for help for Zion Williamson. He’ll face off with the supremely talented Evan Mobley, who has shown flashes of brilliance with the Cavs in Vegas. 6 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

Pelicans rookie Trey Murphy exploded for 26 points in his Summer League debut earlier this week, exciting Pelicans fans looking for help for Zion Williamson. He’ll face off with the supremely talented Evan Mobley, who has shown flashes of brilliance with the Cavs in Vegas. Tennessee Titans at Atlanta Falcons | Don’t expect to see Julio Jones suit up for the Titans against his former team: He hasn’t played in a preseason game since 2017. I’m excited to get a glimpse of No. 4 selection Kyle Pitts in his first action with the Falcons, though. 7 p.m. ET, Fox 5/WKRN, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Little League World Series Regional Play

If you’re at all like me, you get a great deal of joy out of watching the euphoria of 12-year-olds punching their tickets to Williamsport, Penn., for the Little League World Series. This year’s tournament is a bit different because international teams can’t participate due to COVID-19, so 16 U.S. teams will play instead of the regular eight. Six more bids will be secured today in games across the country, meaning there are plenty of dogpiles and celebrations to be had.

11 a.m. – 9 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

Happy streaming!

