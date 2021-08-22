Watch Arsenal-Chelsea in Premier League’s Second Week

For the first time in the (relatively brief) history of SI Guide, both the “Must Watch” and “Hidden Gem” are being played outside of the United States. We head across the pond for much of the best sporting action today, which includes a key Premier League game and the Women’s British Open. Plus, read up on which NFL preseason game is worth your time and be sure to catch the final day of tennis at the Western & Southern Open.

Here’s what I’m watching.

MUST WATCH

Chelsea at Arsenal

Both teams will be somewhat shorthanded in this one due to COVID-19, with Christian Pulisic’s testing positive for Chelsea and multiple Arsenal players working their way through protocols as well. Still, this London Derby should be worth watching, particularly as Arsenal looks to bounce back from a disappointing season-opening defeat to top-flight newcomer Brentford.

Meanwhile, Chelsea began its campaign strong with a convincing 3–0 victory over Crystal Palace, including a goal from the aforementioned Pulisic.

11:30 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

New York Giants at Cleveland Browns | We’re expecting to get our first glimpse of Daniel Jones this preseason as the third-year QB enters a critical point in his development. The Browns’ talented defensive front should be a good test. 7 p.m. ET, NFL Network, watch on fuboTV

| We’re expecting to get our first glimpse of Daniel Jones this preseason as the third-year QB enters a critical point in his development. The Browns’ talented defensive front should be a good test. Western & Southern Open | Championship day at the Western & Southern features what should be four entertaining matchups: singles and doubles on the men’s and women’s side. Tennis Channel, watch on fuboTV

| Championship day at the Western & Southern features what should be four entertaining matchups: singles and doubles on the men’s and women’s side. Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics | The Mystics have struggled since the Olympic break, dropping three straight to fall out of the top eight in the league standings. The road doesn’t get any easier against a Storm team that remains the favorite to win it all. 3 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

| The Mystics have struggled since the Olympic break, dropping three straight to fall out of the top eight in the league standings. The road doesn’t get any easier against a Storm team that remains the favorite to win it all. Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres | Despite all the investments and acquisitions, the Padres remain on the playoff periphery and are fighting for their lives in the NL wild card race. There’s also desperation on the Phillies’ side to keep up with the Braves in the East. 3:40 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports San Diego, watch on fuboTV

| Despite all the investments and acquisitions, the Padres remain on the playoff periphery and are fighting for their lives in the NL wild card race. There’s also desperation on the Phillies’ side to keep up with the Braves in the East. Cologne at Bayern Munich | A brace from Robert Lewandowski lifted Bayern past Dortmund in the Supercup. I’m curious to see whether that win helps the club build confidence under new manager Julian Nagelsmann heading back into Bundesliga play. 11:30 a.m. ET, ESPN+

HIDDEN GEM

Women’s British Open

Coming off a gold medal win in Tokyo, top-ranked player Nelly Korda is looking to add to her titles. Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated

Get your Sunday started with a cup of coffee, incredible views from Carnoustie in Scotland and the final round of a major. Carnoustie is one of the most scenic courses in the world, a beautiful setting for some of the top players to compete. It’s the first time in 10 years that the tournament is being played at Carnoustie, when Yani Tseng won the trophy at -16.

7 a.m. ET, Golf Channel, watch on fuboTV

Happy streaming!

