Skip to main content

Newcastle vs. Arsenal Has Huge Champions League Implications

Plus, a few highlights from today’s MLB slate.

The NBA and NHL playoffs are on a break tonight. The WNBA, MLS, NWSL and more have empty schedules tonight, too. So, let’s focus on three leagues with games worth watching today: the English Premier League, Seria A and MLB.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Arsenal at Newcastle

granit-xhaka

Arsenal had a chance to wrap up qualification for next year’s Champions League by beating archrival Tottenham last week. But after a noncompetitive 3–0 loss to their rivals who are also competing for qualification and Spurs’ win yesterday, Arsenal now finds itself under a ton of pressure to keep pace with just two matches remaining. Mikel Arteta’s squad still controls its destiny. Two wins and they’re in. But it won’t be easy against a Newcastle club playing well under Eddie Howe with four wins in their last six matches.

3 p.m. ET, USA Network/NBC Universo, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

• St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets | Two of the better teams in the National League start a four-game set tonight. Miles Mikolas and his 1.49 ERA will take the mound for St. Louis. 7:10 p.m. ET ET, Bally Sports Midwest/SNY, watch on fuboTV

• Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox | The Astros are the hottest team in baseball with a 9–1 mark in their last 10 games. They’ll look to keep it going against the last-place Red Sox. 7:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network/ATT SportsNet SW/NESN, watch on fuboTV

• San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies | The NL West has been the most competitive division in baseball so far, with each team having a .500-or-better record. This should be a good one. 8:40 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Bay Area/Att Sports Net Rocky Mountain, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Lazio at Juventus

This Seria A matchup pits the fourth and fifth place teams in the table in a late-season clash. Juventus holds the fourth and final Champions League qualification place in Italy’s top division. But Lazio is right behind them, trying to hold onto one of two available Europa League spots for next season.

1:45 p.m. ET, Paramount +

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to guide@si.com and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

granit-xhaka
SI Guide

Newcastle vs. Arsenal Has Huge Champions League Implications

By Josh Rosenblat11 seconds ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Dominic Thiem vs. Marco Cecchinato at the Gonet Geneva Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Karen Khachanov vs. Gilles Simon at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Yannick Hanfmann vs. Ramkumar Ramanathan at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff5 hours ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Marius Copil vs. Evan Furness at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff5 hours ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Clement Tabur vs. Sean Cuenin at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff5 hours ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Norbert Gombos vs. Constant Lestienne at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff6 hours ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs. Dudi Sela at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff6 hours ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Dominic Stephan Stricker vs. Joao Menezes at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff6 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy