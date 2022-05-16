Newcastle vs. Arsenal Has Huge Champions League Implications

The NBA and NHL playoffs are on a break tonight. The WNBA, MLS, NWSL and more have empty schedules tonight, too. So, let’s focus on three leagues with games worth watching today: the English Premier League, Seria A and MLB.

MUST WATCH:

Arsenal at Newcastle

Arsenal had a chance to wrap up qualification for next year’s Champions League by beating archrival Tottenham last week. But after a noncompetitive 3–0 loss to their rivals who are also competing for qualification and Spurs’ win yesterday, Arsenal now finds itself under a ton of pressure to keep pace with just two matches remaining. Mikel Arteta’s squad still controls its destiny. Two wins and they’re in. But it won’t be easy against a Newcastle club playing well under Eddie Howe with four wins in their last six matches.

3 p.m. ET, USA Network/NBC Universo, watch on fuboTV

LINEUP:

• St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets | Two of the better teams in the National League start a four-game set tonight. Miles Mikolas and his 1.49 ERA will take the mound for St. Louis. 7:10 p.m. ET ET, Bally Sports Midwest/SNY, watch on fuboTV

• Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox | The Astros are the hottest team in baseball with a 9–1 mark in their last 10 games. They’ll look to keep it going against the last-place Red Sox. 7:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network/ATT SportsNet SW/NESN, watch on fuboTV

• San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies | The NL West has been the most competitive division in baseball so far, with each team having a .500-or-better record. This should be a good one. 8:40 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Bay Area/Att Sports Net Rocky Mountain, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

Lazio at Juventus

This Seria A matchup pits the fourth and fifth place teams in the table in a late-season clash. Juventus holds the fourth and final Champions League qualification place in Italy’s top division. But Lazio is right behind them, trying to hold onto one of two available Europa League spots for next season.

1:45 p.m. ET, Paramount +

