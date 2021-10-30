Astros Aim to Rebound in World Series Game 4

The Astros and the Braves traded punches in the first two games of the World Series in Houston. After a 2–0 Braves win in Atlanta in Game 3, tune in tonight to find out whether the Astros can even the score again.

In need of more adrenaline? Today’s college football and NWSL slates are rife with playoff implications. On the gridiron, No. 6 Michigan and No. 8 Michigan State put their matching 7–0 records on the line in East Lansing. On the soccer pitch, the North Carolina Courage look to keep their playoff chances alive against the NWSL-leading Portland Thorns.

Here’s what I’m watching.

MUST WATCH

Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves

On a cold and drizzly Friday night in Atlanta, the Braves shut down the Astros' offense and pulled ahead in the series with a 2–0 win. Houston's bats managed just two hits in nine innings, as Braves rookie righthander Ian Anderson pitched five innings of no-hit ball and the Atlanta bullpen carried the no-hit bid into the eighth inning.

After a Game 1 loss, the Astros bounced back to win Game 2 and even the series. They'll look to do the same in Game 4 tonight with Zack Greinke on the mound. But the Braves are undefeated at home so far this postseason, and they plan to keep it that way.

8 p.m. ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

College Football: Michigan at Michigan State | The No. 6 Wolverines have never made the Big Ten championship game under coach Jim Harbaugh. To get there this season, they likely need to take down the No. 8 Spartans on the road. 12 p.m. ET, Fox, watch on fuboTV

| The No. 6 Wolverines have never made the Big Ten championship game under coach Jim Harbaugh. To get there this season, they likely need to take down the No. 8 Spartans on the road. College Football: Georgia at Florida | Neither the No. 1 Bulldogs nor the unranked Gators have divulged their starting quarterback for their clash at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville as each team tries to maintain the element of surprise. 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

| Neither the No. 1 Bulldogs nor the unranked Gators have divulged their starting quarterback for their clash at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville as each team tries to maintain the element of surprise. College Football: Penn State at Ohio State | While rumors have swirled around Penn State coach James Franklin and his supposed interest in the USC coaching vacancy, Franklin has remained adamant about his focus on the No. 20 Nittany Lions and their opponent, Illinois … er, make that No. 5 Ohio State. 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

| While rumors have swirled around Penn State coach James Franklin and his supposed interest in the USC coaching vacancy, Franklin has remained adamant about his focus on the No. 20 Nittany Lions and their opponent, Illinois … er, make that No. 5 Ohio State. Winnipeg Jets at San Jose Sharks | Since the Sharks opened their season with a 4–3 win against the Jets on Oct. 16, both teams have gotten off to surprisingly strong starts and sit in third place in their respective divisions coming into tonight’s contest. 7 p.m. ET, NHL Network, watch on fuboTV

| Since the Sharks opened their season with a 4–3 win against the Jets on Oct. 16, both teams have gotten off to surprisingly strong starts and sit in third place in their respective divisions coming into tonight’s contest. Atlanta Hawks at Philadelphia 76ers | It’s a rematch of last year’s NBA playoff series that saw the upstart Hawks take down the top-seeded 76ers in seven games. 7:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

North Carolina Courage at Portland Thorns

To sneak into the NWSL playoffs, the Courage need some help. North Carolina enters its final regular-season match against the league-leading Thorns in seventh place with 32 points, one spot out of the six-team playoff bracket.

The Courage need to finish with more points than the Houston Dash, who also have 32 points entering their final match Sunday against the Washington Spirit. A North Carolina win and a Houston loss or tie would do the trick, as would a North Carolina tie and a Houston loss.

10 p.m. ET, Twitch

Happy streaming!

