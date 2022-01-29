Rafael Nadal Looks to Make History at the Australian Open Men’s Final

Plus, college football stars look to increase their draft stock at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

The Australian Open men’s draw began with drama off the court and will finish with fireworks on it as Rafael Nadal goes for a record 21st men’s major singles title against Daniil Medvedev.

The day also brings a rare Saturday finish to a PGA Tour event—in fact, the first since 1996. The Farmers Insurance Open ends one day earlier than usual to avoid a conflict with Sunday’s NFL conference championship games. Saturday will feature some football in the form of the NFLPA collegiate bowl, which will provide a showcase for draft-eligible players and a nice lead-in to Sunday’s NFL action.

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

Australian Open men’s singles final: Rafael Nadal vs. Daniil Medvedev

Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Tempers have run hot in Melbourne: Medvedev yelled at the chair umpire during the second set of his four-set semifinal win against Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Denis Shapovalov criticized the chair umpire after the first set of his quarterfinal loss to Nadal.

Second-seeded Medvedev and sixth-seeded Nadal both will bring fiery passion to the court in a rematch of the 2019 U.S. Open final, which Nadal won in five sets. With a win, he’ll move out of a tie with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer and into first place in all-time men’s major singles titles.

Sunday, 3:30 a.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Millrose Games | The men’s 60m dash features a packed field, including reigning world champion Christian Coleman and Olympic 200-meter dash bronze medalist Noah Lyles. That race is just one of many at this premier track and field event. 2:30 p.m. ET, NBC, watch on fuboTV

• Farmers Insurance Open | World No. 1 Jon Rahm is one of the golfers competing for the title entering the final round of the tournament at Torrey Pines. 4:30 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

• Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning | Tampa Bay will look to extend its three-game home winning streak with a victory against Vegas. The Lightning won the last meeting between these teams in December and will aim for a repeat of that result. 7 p.m. ET, NHL Network, watch on fuboTV

• Brooklyn Nets at Golden State Warriors | Despite criticism from a San Francisco city official, the Nets will have unvaccinated guard Kyrie Irving at their disposal when they take on Steph Curry and the Warriors at the Chase Center. 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

Tune in as college football players look to raise their draft stocks at this all-star game, which is hosted at the Rose Bowl.

Top players include Air Force defensive tackle Jordan Jackson, a 6' 5" powerhouse for the Falcons who finished his career with 133 tackles, and Fresno State running back Ronnie Rivers, who leads the program in total and rushing touchdowns.

6 p.m. ET, NFL Network, watch on fuboTV

