Ashleigh Barty, Danielle Collins Face Off in Australian Open Final

The finals of the Australian Open are here! Rafael Nadal earned his place in the men’s final overnight, and now Ashleigh Barty and Danielle Collins will face off for a Grand Slam title, airing in the very early hours of tomorrow morning in the U.S.

On Friday’s docket we also have: A matchup between Ja Morant and Donovan Mitchell, the third day at the Farmers Insurance Open and a great chance to watch LaMelo Ball hoop.

A quick note: With COVID-19 cases rising, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH

Australian Open women’s singles final: Ashleigh Barty vs. Danielle Collins

Two-time NCAA singles champion Danielle Collins is in her first Grand Slam final, taking on world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty. Barty, an Australian, is looking for her third Grand Slam and first Australian Open title. She has been utterly dominant throughout the two-week tournament, having not lost a set yet and dropping just six total games in the quarterfinals and semifinals combined. Collins has had a more bumpy road, losing the opening set in both her third and fourth round matchups before rallying to advance.

Saturday, 3:30 a.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP

• Farmers Insurance Open | Big names, including world No. 1 Jon Rahm, are in the mix in San Diego. Can Rahm, who has finished in the top 15 of both events he has played in 2022, earn his first win on the PGA Tour this year? 12:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET, Golf Channel, 5 p.m. ET, CBS, watch on fuboTV

• World Cup Qualifying: Peru at Colombia | CONMEBOL qualifying is coming down to the wire, with these two squads in a tie for fifth currently in the 10-team table. Finishing in that spot will earn a team a spot in the intercontinental playoff, while the top four clinch spots in Qatar. That makes a match like this critical. 4 p.m. ET, Fubo Sports Network, watch on fuboTV

• Los Angeles Lakers at Charlotte Hornets | LaMelo Ball against the Lakers? Sign me up. Right now, it feels like one step forward and two steps back for the Lake Show, who knocked off the Nets on Tuesday only to get crushed last night by the Sixers. Can Anthony Davis’ recent return spark a turnaround in this disappointing Laker season? 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• Minnesota Wild at New York Rangers | The Wild have won six of seven, a stretch that has included goal-scoring outbursts like the eight they put past the Canadiens on Monday and seven against the Ducks earlier this month. Breaking through against Igor Shesterkin, who has been one of the league’s best netminders this season, might be a challenge though. 8 p.m. ET, NHL Network, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM

Utah Jazz at Memphis Grizzlies

This matchup feels like it could be a playoff series in a couple of months. Newly-named all-star starter Ja Morant and the Grizzlies continue to rise in the month of January. Morant had a 41-point outburst Wednesday in a win over the Spurs. Meanwhile, the Jazz have dropped five of six to fall back in the West, but still sit in the top four of the conference after nearly 50 games. Can Donovan Mitchell get Utah back on track in a tough road test?

8 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Southeast/AT&T Sportsnet, watch on fuboTV

Happy streaming!

