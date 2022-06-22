Skip to main content

Lightning Look to even Stanley Cup Final vs. Avalanche

Plus, semifinals begin at the College World Series.

Things are heating up in the Stanley Cup Final, with the outcome of tonight’s Game 4 having a huge impact on who hoists the trophy. That game highlights a big Wednesday in the sports world, one that also features two more games from the wildly entertaining College World Series, a divisional showdown in MLB and one of the top teams in the WNBA in action.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

A quick note: Due to COVID-19, sports schedules are fluid and subject to change.

MUST WATCH:

Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning

Andrei Vasilevskiy

The Lightning struck back in Game 3 after an embarrassing Game 2 loss, giving Tampa new life in the series down just 2–1. One thing on the Lightning’s side: They’ve been incredible at home this postseason, winning eight straight home playoff games throughout this run to the Final. A ninth would even this series, but it won’t be easy against an Avalanche team that looks as explosive as ever. If Tampa’s going to win this series, it’s going to need to score (potentially from some unlikely sources).

8 p.m. ET, ABC, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINEUP:

 College baseball: Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma | Texas A&M has played its way out of the loser’s bracket to be one of the final four teams standing in Omaha, but to advance again they’ll need to win twice against the same Oklahoma team that knocked them off earlier in the tournament. That series starts this afternoon. The Sooners advance to the championship series with one win, the Aggies need a win today to force a winner-take-all game tomorrow. 2 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

• New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun | The Sky pulled off an incredible comeback from 28 down last night to beat the league-leading Aces. That means the Sun need a win tonight against the Liberty to keep pace at the top of the Eastern Conference. Can Jonquel Jones lead the Sun to a win? 7 p.m. ET, ESPN 2, watch on fuboTV

• St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers | The race for the NL Central is on, with these two teams tied at the top entering play today and 9.5 games clear of the next-highest team. That's why, even though it’s still June, matchups like this one have significant implications. Ageless wonder Adam Wainwright takes the ball for the Cardinals against Eric Lauer. Lauer may have to deal with the guy Tom Verducci believes is the best hitter in the National League: Paul Goldschmidt. 8:10 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Midwest/Wisconsin, watch on fuboTV

HIDDEN GEM:

College baseball: Arkansas vs. Ole Miss

Arkansas poured it on last night, dominating Auburn 11–1 to advance one step closer to a championship. Now, the Hogs draw another SEC rival, this time a matchup with an Ole Miss team that already beat them once in Omaha. The Rebels have been on a remarkable run since sneaking into the NCAA tournament as a No. 3 seed with a sub-.500 record in the SEC, rattling off seven straight wins and outscoring opponents 64–17 in that stretch. We’ll see if Arkansas can crack the code, or if Ole Miss will stay hot and cruise into the championship series.

7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

By Kevin Sweeney39 seconds ago
